Using paint activities for kids, you can create art that will warm up any room, create a fun memory, or make a great gift for others.
Unleash your inner artist using painting tools like feathers, fingers, and toes. Using paints, you and your child can make creative art crafts with just a few simple items.
Advertisement
Follow the links below to find more colorful paint activities:
Learn art basics by creating a color wheel and paint eye-catching art using complementary colors.
Toss your brush aside and make fun, fanciful art with your fingers.
Paint whimsical scenes and abstracts using both the sharp and soft ends of a feather.
Learn how to paint personalized gifts for family and friends.
Use your other digits -- your toes -- to create messy decorative artwork.
Sponge painting is a great way to add a delicate touch to the backgrounds of your canvases.
India Ink Smoke Paint Activity
Create swirling, magical book covers and note-cards with this cool paint activity.
Go to the next page to find out how to make colors jump out by painting in opposites.
For more fun activities and art crafts, check out:
- Paint Crafts
- Art Crafts
- Art Techniques
Advertisement