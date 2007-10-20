Paint Activities

Feather paint a picture.
Paint Activities

Using paint activities for kids, you can create art that will warm up any room, create a fun memory, or make a great gift for others.

Unleash your inner artist using painting tools like feathers, fingers, and toes. Using paints, you and your child can make creative art crafts with just a few simple items.

Painting in Opposites

Learn art basics by creating a color wheel and paint eye-catching art using complementary colors.

Fun Finger Paints

Toss your brush aside and make fun, fanciful art with your fingers.

Feather Painting

Paint whimsical scenes and abstracts using both the sharp and soft ends of a feather.

Painted Presents

Learn how to paint personalized gifts for family and friends.

Toe Painting

Use your other digits -- your toes -- to create messy decorative artwork.

Sponge Painting Activity

Sponge painting is a great way to add a delicate touch to the backgrounds of your canvases.

India Ink Smoke Paint Activity

Create swirling, magical book covers and note-cards with this cool paint activity.

Painting in Opposites

Create a color wheel to learn about complementary colors.
Every color has an opposite or complementary color. By painting in opposites, you will create a surprising world.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil or colored pencils
  • Drawing paper
  • Ruler
  • Newspaper
  • Watercolor or poster paints
  • Paintbrush

Do you know which colors are the primary colors? They are red, blue, and yellow. Which colors are the secondary colors? Mixing the primary colors creates the secondary colors. They are green, orange, and purple. Now that you know which colors are which, draw a color wheel.

Step 1: To create a color wheel, draw a circle on a piece of drawing paper.

Step 2: Use a ruler to divide it into 6 equal "pie" pieces.

Step 3: Label or color in every other "pie" piece as a primary color. Then fill in the opposite secondary colors.

Step 4: Label the "pie" piece opposite of red as the secondary color green. Finish labeling the remaining colors.

Step 5: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 6: Draw a summer scene of a field with flowers and trees. Paint it in opposite colors. Use your color wheel to pick the opposites. For example, your grass will be red, and the sky will be orange with a purple sun. Let the paint dry.

Fun Finger Paints

Use household items and your hands to create fun finger paint art.
Find tools that imitate nature's own textures for a fun finger paints activity. For instance, a sponge makes a great tree trunk. And a comb makes super ocean waves.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Mixing bowl and spoon
  • Warm water
  • 1 cup soap flakes
  • Small containers
  • Food coloring
  • Tape
  • Finger-paint paper
  • Painting tools such as a comb, cotton swab, craft stick, or sponge

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 2: Place soap flakes in a mixing bowl.

Step 3: Slowly stir in small amounts of warm water until the mixture is thick like pudding.

Step 4: Spoon mixture into separate containers. Stir in a few drops of food coloring in each container.

Step 5: Tape a piece of finger-paint paper down on your work surface. Spoon some finger paint onto the paper and use your fingers and hands to swirl it all over.

Step 6: Blend the colors -- especially red, yellow, and blue -- to make new ones.

Step 7: Use the painting tools to scratch designs in the paint. Experiment with other types of paper, too. Try finger painting on foil, cardboard, and even plastic wrap.

Feather Painting

Use the quill end to make lines and dots.
Feathers are good for the inside of pillows, to tickle someone's nose, and to make great pieces of art by feather painting.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • 3 feathers (available at craft stores)
  • India ink
  • Poster paints
  • Clean foam food trays (from fruits or vegetables only)
  • Drawing paper
  • Scissors or craft knife

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 2: Pour a bit of India ink on a clean foam food tray, and pour some poster paints in another tray.

Step 3: Paint a picture on a piece of drawing paper with one part of each feather: the quill end, the feather tip, and the feather web (edge).

Step 4: Dip the quill end in ink to create sharp lines, dots, and points. Dip the feather tip and the feather web in poster paint to create soft, sweeping lines.

Use the feather web (the edge) to sweep color across the page.
Tip: To make a quill pen, help your child cut off the end of the quill at an angle so that it tapers to a point. Then make a small slit in the middle of the tip. Dip the quill pen in some India ink, and write a letter or draw a picture. When the tip wears down, snip a bit off again for a fresh, sharp tip.

Painted Presents

Paint a fun apron as a gift for Mom or Dad.
Paint a fun apron as a gift for Mom or Dad.
Publications International Ltd.

Adults like presents just as much as kids, and they especially like gifts handmade by kids who know how to make painted presents.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Plain apron
  • Large piece of cardboard
  • Straight pins or binder clips
  • Small dish
  • Acrylic paints
  • Paintbrush

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 2: Pin or clip the apron to the cardboard to hold it in place as you paint it. Place some water in a small dish.

Step 3: Paint a design around the edges of the apron with slightly thinned acrylic paints. As you paint, dip the paintbrush in water, then dip the brush in the paint to thin it.

Step 4: Paint cooking utensils for a dad who likes to barbecue or flowers for a mom who likes gardening. If you want, use stencils to make a design.

Step 5: Let the paint dry, then wrap your gift.

Toe Painting

Create a work of art with your feet while toe painting. Play some tunes, dip your feet in paint, and tap your toes to the music's beat.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Large piece of drawing paper
  • Masking tape
  • Finger paints
  • Paper plate
  • Bucket
  • Old towel

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Step 2: Place a chair on top of the newspaper. Pour the finger paints on paper plates. Arrange them within close reach of the chair. Step 3: Fill a bucket with warm water and place it next to the chair. Tape a large piece of paper to the newspaper in front of the chair, then sit in the chair. Step 4: Dip your big toe in the paint and make a design on the paper. Paint heel prints and dots with your toes. Dip your feet in the water to rinse the paint off your foot. Dry your foot with an old, clean towel.

Sponge Painting Activity

Sponge painting can add a lovely background to your artwork.
Sponge painting can add a lovely background to your artwork.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Use the sponge painting activity to add a light touch around your stencils. The result is a perfect background to paint on.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Pencil
  • Plastic coffee can lid or plastic plate
  • Cosmetic sponge
  • Assorted colors of stamp pads
  • Drawing paper
  • Colored pencils
  • Crayons or markers

How to sponge paint:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 2: Cut out a cloud, snowflake, or a wave pattern from a plastic coffee can lid.

Step 3: Press a cosmetic sponge on a stamp pad. Place your pattern on a piece of drawing paper and lightly press the inked sponge over the edge of your pattern.

Step 4: Move the pattern around the paper and re-sponge over the edge of it.

Step 5: After you've created your background, let the paint dry. Then draw a scene such as birds in the sky, sleds on the snow, or boats on the sea over the sponge-painted background.

India Ink Smoke Paint Activity

Make an interesting swirled design with the India ink smoke paint activity.
Make an interesting swirled design with the India ink smoke paint activity.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Your child's finished artwork will look like swirled marble after this India Ink smoke paint activity. Use the paper to make note cards, book covers, or smoky backgrounds for pictures.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Craft stick or paintbrush
  • India ink
  • Construction paper
  • Blunt scissors
  • Drawing paper
  • Markers

For the India Ink Smoke paint activity:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper.

Step 2: Fill a sink or basin with 1/2 to one inch of warm water. Use a craft stick or paintbrush to swirl the water around, and add two drops of ink to the water while it's still swirling.

Step 3: Place a sheet of construction paper on top of the water for about three seconds. Slowly lift the paper out of the water. The wet paper will curl a bit.

Step 4: Turn it over, ink side up, and lay it flat on newspaper to dry. If you want to make more smoky ink designs, drain the sink and repeat the previous process. Make sure you clean the sink when you're done.

To make a note card, cut a sheet of drawing paper smaller than the inked paper. Glue the drawing paper on the blank side of the inked paper; fold the card in half.

