Marker Crafts

Tie a bow on your marker craft and give it as a gift.
Make your mark in indelible ink with a marker craft for kids. These projects combine drawing and crafting skills to create useful (or just plain fun) items that show off your personalized designs.

If you're tired of drawing pictures on paper and coloring in the lines, this is a great way to be creative and make something new. Whether you want to make models to play with or a special gift to give, you'll find an idea in a marker craft.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own marker crafts for kids:

Optical Illusion Marker Drawing

Baffle your brain and astound your eyes with an optical illusion.

Life-Sized Self-Portrait

Trace an outline of your body and let the fun begin.

Corner Bookmark

Tired of the same old bookmark? Here's an inventive way to mark your page.

Picture Puns Craft Game

Puzzle your friends with this fun word game.

Letter-Writing Kit

It's a breeze to write a letter with your own letter-writing kit.

Candle Dish

Light up a room with your designs.

Decorated Mailing Tube

Send it in style with a handmade mailing tube.

Parent's Job List Craft

Give your parents something to show them how much you appreciate all the jobs they do for you.

Keep reading to learn a drawing technique that puts the magic in your markers.

Contents
  1. Optical Illusion Marker Drawing
  2. Life-Sized Self-Portrait
  3. Corner Bookmark
  4. Picture Puns Craft Game
  5. Letter-Writing Kit
  6. Candle Dish
  7. Decorated Mailing Tube
  8. Parent's Job List Craft

Optical Illusion Marker Drawing

Optical illusion marker drawing.
Draw shapes within shapes and create an optical illusion marker drawing. The picture is still there, but it becomes harder to see.

What You'll Need:

  • Drawing paper
  • Pencil
  • Markers

Step 1: Sketch an outline of a house, yard, tree, and sun. But, instead of coloring in the drawing with solid colors, use the markers to "color" it in with lines.

Step 2: Outline each element with marker, and fill the shape in with a continuous line. Or draw concentric shapes within each element until the area is filled in. You can also fill an area with a swirl of lines.

Step 3: If you want to "color in" a sky, draw several smaller areas of shapes and lines to divide it up. Another idea is to write your name and keep outlining it with markers. Use different colors for each outline to create a rainbow progression of colors.

Keep reading to find out how to capture your larger-than-life personality in a self-portrait.

Life-Sized Self-Portrait

Life-sized self-portrait.
If a close friend or grandparent lives far away, why not make a life-sized self-portrait and mail it to them? It's better than a photograph!

What You'll Need:

  • Grocery bags or a roll of brown mailing paper
  • Masking tape
  • Markers
  • Yarn and fabric scraps (optional)

Step 1: Unroll a long sheet of mailing paper, or cut up two or three grocery bags and tape them together end to end. Place the sheet down and tape it to hold it in place.

Step 2: Lie down on the paper and have a friend or a family member trace around your body. Now decorate your outline with markers.

Step 3: Now you can glue on yarn for your hair and fabric scraps for your clothes. Make yourself into anything you want. You can be yourself, an astronaut, or a ballerina.

The next marker craft for kids is a clever way to mark your place in a favorite book.

Corner Bookmark

Corner bookmarks in action.
When Mom calls you for dinner and it's time to stop reading, use your own corner bookmark to hold your place.

What You'll Need:

  • Junk mail envelopes
  • Blunt scissors or pinking shears
  • Markers or colored pencils
  • Scrap of felt
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Cut the corners from the envelopes of your junk mail. For a straight edge, use scissors to cut the corners. If you want a zigzag edge, use pinking shears.

Step 2: Decorate each corner triangle with markers or colored pencils. Draw on eyes, ears, whiskers, and a nose to make a bookmark mouse. Cut a little tail from a scrap of felt, and glue it to the back of the bookmark.

Or, if you cut a wavy edge on the corner triangle, draw a sea scene on the bookmark. Draw waves and a sailboat.

Step 3: Place the triangle bookmark on a page corner to mark your place in your book.

Keep reading to learn how about a fun word-drawing game you can make for your friends and family.

Picture Puns Craft Game

Play a picture puns game
Play the picture puns craft game by drawing pictures that stand for a word. Try to stump your family and friends! You might even add some new words to your vocabulary while you're at it.

What You'll Need:

  • 8 to 11 sheets of drawing paper
  • Markers
  • Stapler

Step 1: Draw two pictures that stand for a word on a sheet of drawing paper. You might choose the word snowman and draw snowflakes and a man, or starfish, and draw a star and a fish. Write the word on the back of the paper.

Step 2: Make 8 to 10 picture puns. Now make a book out of your drawings. Decorate a sheet of drawing paper for the cover. Set all the pages together and staple the top of the pages to bind your book.

Step 3: Show your book to family members and see if they can guess your words.

Try other picture puns with homonyms. These are words that sound alike but have different spellings and meanings. Some examples are aunt and ant; rein, reign, and rain; and cache and cash. Draw as many as you can and add them to your book.

Keep reading to find out about a marker craft that makes writing letters to your friends and family even more fun.

Letter-Writing Kit

Letter-writing kit.
This letter-writing kit makes the perfect gift for a friend who has moved away. Or make one for yourself and have a blast writing letters to new friends.

What You'll Need:

  • Envelopes
  • Blunt scissors
  • Construction paper
  • Ruled writing paper
  • Craft glue
  • Markers
  • Shoe box
  • Cardboard-covered address book (available at stationery stores)
  • Ballpoint pen
  • Ribbon

Step 1: Cut a sheet of construction paper to fit the shoe box. Decorate it with a design you like. Glue the construction paper, with the design facing out, over the shoe box.

Step 2: Make a front and back cover for the address book. Cut construction paper slightly larger than the cover of the address book. Decorate it to match the shoe box design. Glue the paper over the address book cover. Fold and trim the edges over the inside of the book.

Step 3: Place all the items and a pen in the box. Wrap ribbon around the box and tie in a bow.

Keep reading to find out about a marker craft that will light your fire.

Candle Dish

Here's a way to create a gift that really shines. Brighten up a room or highlight a table with a hand-designed candle dish.

What You'll Need:

  • Glass bowl or tumbler
  • Permanent markers
  • Round or star-shaped candle (available at craft stores)
  • Food coloring (optional)

Step 1: Decorate the outside of the glass bowl or tumbler -- all the way around -- with permanent markers. Be sure to let it dry for a few minutes between applications of different colors. Draw stars, snowflakes, or bursts of fireworks.

Step 2: Fill the bowl or tumbler half full with water and float a small candle in it. If you want, add a drop or two of food coloring to the water.

Step 3: Ask an adult to light the candle. The light will shine through your design.

The next marker craft gives you a crease-free way to mail your artwork to a friend or relative.

Decorated Mailing Tube

Imagine the expressions on your friends' faces when they receive mail in a tube! Make your own decorated mailing tube and find out.

What You'll Need:

  • Wrapping paper tube
  • Markers
  • White mailing labels
  • Pencil
  • Thin cardboard
  • Blunt scissors
  • Packing tape

Step 1: To make a mailing tube, decorate the cardboard tube from a roll of wrapping paper. Use markers to color it in a wild and colorful pattern.

Step 2: Stick a white mailing label on the tube for the address you're sending it to. Add another label for your return address.

Step 3: Make the end caps by tracing the end of the roll on the cardboard twice. Cut both circles out. Tape one circle securely to one end of the mailing tube.

Step 4: Roll up the letter or artwork you are sending and insert it into the tube. Tape the other end cap to the open end of the tube.

Keep reading to find out about a great Mother's Day or Father's Day gift that's easy to make.

Parent's Job List Craft

Show your appreciation for all the jobs they do.
This ingenious little book shows mom and dad how sincerely you appreciate everything they do for you. It's a great present for Mother's or Father's Day.

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook or typing paper
  • Pencil
  • Construction paper
  • Markers
  • Craft glue
  • Blunt scissors

Step 1: Write a list of all the jobs your mom or dad does for the family. In addition to obvious jobs such as cook and driver, think creatively and list jobs such as banker and decorator.

Step 2: After you've compiled your list, draw on a piece of construction paper your parents performing each job. Make your pictures into a book.

Step 3: Glue your pictures in a book you make yourself, or bind your drawings in a scrapbook. Give the book to your parent for Mother's or Father's Day.

