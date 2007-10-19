Make your mark in indelible ink with a marker craft for kids. These projects combine drawing and crafting skills to create useful (or just plain fun) items that show off your personalized designs.
If you're tired of drawing pictures on paper and coloring in the lines, this is a great way to be creative and make something new. Whether you want to make models to play with or a special gift to give, you'll find an idea in a marker craft.
Follow the links below to learn how to make your own marker crafts for kids:
Optical Illusion Marker Drawing
Baffle your brain and astound your eyes with an optical illusion.
Trace an outline of your body and let the fun begin.
Tired of the same old bookmark? Here's an inventive way to mark your page.
Puzzle your friends with this fun word game.
It's a breeze to write a letter with your own letter-writing kit.
Light up a room with your designs.
Send it in style with a handmade mailing tube.
Give your parents something to show them how much you appreciate all the jobs they do for you.
Keep reading to learn a drawing technique that puts the magic in your markers.
