Craft a Lampshade

Highlight your kid's artistic abilities by helping them incorporate one of their masterpieces into a lampshade.

Materials:

Light-colored lampshade (straight-sided lampshades are the easiest to work with)

Original artwork done by your child

Tissue paper or crepe paper

Ribbon

Clear-drying craft glue such as Mod Podge

Scissors

Instructions:

First the work of art needs to be prepared. Crayon drawings work well, as do paintings; the subjects can be anything from dinosaurs or pets to people or pretty flowers. Cut out your pictures and glue them onto the lampshade. Want your creation to really glow? Add crepe paper or other type of artist's paper that allows light to pass through. Mosaics are a nice effect. So is wrapping and layering. Ribbon can be run along the top and bottom then glued in place, adding a nice, polished trim.

After all the artwork and accompaniments are attached exactly how you want them, cover the entire lampshade in the clear-drying glue, which will help seal everything in and provide a nice lasting finish.