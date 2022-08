Let your kids show off their cookie-cutting and decorating skills while making sweets for their friends, family, or classmates. Start with a simple sugar cookie dough and a set of heart-shaped cutters in different sizes – then let your mini-chefs go wild with sprinkles, icing, and other decorations (in pink and red, of course!). Add a lollipop stick to the cookies when they are just out of the oven (see how at The Shine Project via our friends at Parentables) and tie several together for a tasty bouquet that stays fresher than flowers (but may not last as long after hungry recipients catch a glimpse of your gift!).

Advertisement