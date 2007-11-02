Indoor Nature Crafts for Kids

A few twigs make a beautiful year-round stick wreath.
It's easy to gather the materials and the inspiration you need for these indoor nature crafts for kids from the world around you. Whether you are gathering sticks for a wreath or telling a story about the great outdoors, you're bound to have a great time.

If you love the outdoors, you'll love the indoor nature crafts in this article -- bring a little bit of Mother Nature into your house with these crafts.

Stick Wreath Nature Craft

It doesn't have to be the holiday season to decorate your door with this cool stick wreath. Learn more here.

Crewel Burlap Nature Craft

Make a picture of something cool you saw outside today with this indoor nature craft.

Huichol Indian Yarn Picture Nature Craft

Brilliant Huichol pictures depict stories about the Indians' myths, religion, and history. Make your own here.

Stick Wreath Nature Craft

Hang your natural stick wreath nature craft on the front door. It will be a welcome symbol to all who visit your home.

What You'll Need:

  • 10 long, thin branches
  • Large tub or bucket (to soak sticks)
  • Silver cord
  • Dried flowers

How to make a stick wreath:Step 1: Find about ten long, thin branches in your yard. Soak them in warm water overnight. The branches will become soft so that you can bend them. Step 2: The next day, twist and braid the branches together in a circle. Overlap several branches around the circle of sticks to secure it. Step 3: Bring the branch ends together, and overlap them. Tie a piece of silver cord around the ends to hold the wreath in place. Tie more silver cord in a few spots around the wreath. Step 4: Tuck dried flowers into the branches.

Crewel Burlap Nature Craft

Artwork can be drawn with pen, pencil, or paint, but it can also be drawn with yarn, as in the crewel burlap nature craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Craft burlap (available at craft or fabric stores)
  • Markers
  • Assorted colors of yarn
  • Needlepoint needle

How to make crewel burlap:

Step 1: Draw a picture on the burlap with markers. Make a picture of a garden with a scarecrow and a split-rail fence with a line of crows.

Step 2: Following the outline, sew yarn around your picture in long and short stitches. Go in and out with needlepoint needle using different colors of yarn to match what you are outlining. You can even fill in areas by going back and forth with the yarn. Pick small areas to fill in that need emphasizing in your picture such as the black crows and the scarecrow's face.

Huichol Indian Yarn Picture Nature Craft

Tell a story with a Huichol Indian yarn picture nature craft, as the Huichol Indians of western Mexico do.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil
  • Cardboard
  • Scissors
  • Yarn
  • Glue
  • Craft stick

How to make a Huichol Indian yarn picture:Step 1: Draw an outline of an animal, person, plant, or object on a piece of cardboard. Step 2: Cut and glue pieces of yarn on the outline to cover it -- use the craft stick to apply the glue to the cardboard. Step 3: If you'd like, continue to add additional strands of yarn inside the outline, "painting" with yarn, until the design is filled with color. Place yarn pieces close together so that only the yarn, and not the cardboard, shows. Step 4: After the picture has been filled, you can use another color of yarn to fill up the space outside the animal, person, plant, or object your story is about.For more creative crafts for kids, check out:

