How to Make a Doll House

A doll house can make a wonderful gift and building it can be as simple or as complex as you want. Toy manufacturers offer kits, which include pre-cut wood that need assembly. Making a basic homemade doll house requires just a little bit of wood-working skill and can be loads of fun for the whole family. Follow these instructions to learn about building a 24-inch (60.96-centimeter) wide, 15-inch (38.1-centimeter) deep and 24-inch (60.96-centimeter) high, two-story wooden doll house.
What you need:
Advertisement
- Sheet of ½inch plywood
- L-shaped brackets
- Flat brackets
- Small jig saw
- Screwdriver
- Screws
- Tape measure
- Pencil
- Paint and paintbrush -- optional
Here's what to do:
- Mark off three 24-by-15-inch (60.96-by-38.1-centimeter) sections of plywood.
- Cut three pieces of plywood along the lines marked above. These will be the floors and roof, and will hereafter be referred to as A.
- Mark four 15-by-12-inch (38.1-by-30.48-centimeter) sections of plywood.
- Cut four pieces of plywood, which will hereafter be referred to as B. These will be the side walls.
- Mark two 24-by-12-inch (60.96-by-30.48-centimeter) sections of plywood.
- Cut two pieces of plywood, which will hereafter be referred to as C. These will be the back walls.
- Take two pieces of B and place them opposite each other with one piece of C in between them, making a three-sided box. Attach the three pieces together using two L-shaped brackets at each corner.
- Place the three-sided box onto a piece of A. Attach the box to A using two L-shaped brackets for each wall.
- Place one piece of A on top of the three-sided box to form the ceiling of the lower floor. Attach it with L-shaped brackets.
- Repeat step 7 to make another three-sided box.
- Place one piece of A on top of the box for the roof. Attach the roof with L-shaped brackets.
- Place the second box (with the roof) on top of the first box. Make sure the walls of the two boxes are flush with each other.
- Attach the two boxes using the flat brackets on the outside of the house.
- Paint the interior of the doll house.
[sources: Do It Yourself, Mahalo]
You've just made your first doll house!
Advertisement