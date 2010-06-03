Fun (and Fast) Photo Frames

" " Allyson Keller

Personalized, coordinating photo frames don't have to be pricey or difficult to make. Use inexpensive frames (and some unexpected household supplies) to create the perfect housewarming gift, party favor, kids' project or to showcase your favorite photo.

Personalized Acrylic Frames

Acrylic frames are inexpensive, can be found in any large craft store and come free-standing or with magnetic backing. Acrylic lends itself to almost any medium, so you can use leftover stickers, rub-ons, embellishments, paper and more to create a one-of-a-kind frame in a matter of minutes.

A plain black or white frame is the perfect canvas to create a project that coordinates with a room or theme. Personalize with stickers or die cut letters* and add a few simple coordinating embellishments for a gift that will be treasured for years to come.

*When using letter stickers or die cuts, measure the surface of the frame to make sure the stickers aren't too big prior to adhering.

Magnetic Fridge Photo Holders

For quick and easy fridge photos you don't even need a frame. The Xyron 5" Creative Station has a laminate/magnet cartridge that instantly turns your photos into magnets. The laminate surface allows you to easily add embellishments. There are also several varieties of magnetic tape available on the market that you can add to the back of any photo. Ready-made magnet pockets are another option that can be found in the framing section of any large craft store.

Binder Clip Photo Holder

Creativity can even be found in your office supply drawer. A binder clip becomes an instant photo holder using scraps of paper and leftover embellishments.

Measure the width of the binder clip and trim paper to size, then wrap paper around clip lengthwise and trim to fit.

Adhere paper to binder clip and add embellishments.

Tie several pieces of coordinating ribbon around both handles. This will keep your photo in place.

Insert photo and enjoy! These decorative clips would also add a special touch to any table as place cards or use them as a way to show off your holiday cards on your mantel.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller