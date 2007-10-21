" " Create special molds in the foam tray casting. N/A

Using a foam tray casting, children can create artwork to plaster all around the house. Simply look around for small, flat objects, and reproduce their shape to make paperweights and pretty plaques.

What You'll Need:

­Newspaper

Plaster of paris

Clean foam food tray (from fruits or vegetables only)

Tools:

Craft knife

Cookie cutters

Keys

Screws (to press in foam tray)

paper clip (optional)

Acrylic paints

Paintbrush

Step 1: Cover the work surface with newspaper.

Advertisement

Step 2: Use a craft knife (adult use only!), cookie cutters, keys, and other objects to carve and press shapes in the foam food tray. Press objects in a design or a picture. To create more detail in the plaster, press hard into the foam. Be careful not to cut all the way through the foam.

Step 3: Help your child mix the plaster of paris according to package directions. Carefully pour the plaster in the foam tray. (Be sure to throw unused plaster away. Do not pour it down the sink; it will clog the pipes.)

If you'd like to hang your plaster casting, press a paper clip into the top edge.

Step 4: Let the plaster set. When it's dry, pop it out of the tray. Add color to the plaster casting with acrylic paints.

Bulk up your child's artwork with foam. Learn how to make decorations pop off the page in the next section.

For more fun activities and foam crafts, check out: