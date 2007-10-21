Foam Crafts

Foam crafts can take any shape or size.
Foam crafts can take any shape or size.
N/A

Foam has many uses: packing boxes, making mattresses, soundproofing, and of course, making crafts. And though you won't be learning how to soundproof your kids' room, you can at least keep them occupied with a few foam crafts for kids.

Foam crafts are a great way to boost any art project. Using the step-by-step instructions, kids can learn how to use foam.

Advertisement

Learn how to make foam crafts with the instructions on the following pages.

Foam Tray Casting

Make the mold using a foam tray.

Foam Core Sculpture

Decorate a Christmas tree or a windowsill with these 3-D delights.

Foam Core Puzzle

Create your own mind-bending jigsaw.

Some crafts are so much fun they break the mold. Learn how to recreate shapes using a foam tray casting in the next section.

For more fun activities and foam crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Foam Tray Casting

Create special molds in the foam tray casting.
Create special molds in the foam tray casting.
N/A

Using a foam tray casting, children can create artwork to plaster all around the house. Simply look around for small, flat objects, and reproduce their shape to make paperweights and pretty plaques.

What You'll Need:

  • ­Newspaper
  • Plaster of paris
  • Clean foam food tray (from fruits or vegetables only)

Tools:

  • Craft knife
  • Cookie cutters
  • Keys
  • Screws (to press in foam tray)
  • paper clip (optional)
  • Acrylic paints
  • Paintbrush

Step 1: Cover the work surface with newspaper.

Advertisement

Step 2: Use a craft knife (adult use only!), cookie cutters, keys, and other objects to carve and press shapes in the foam food tray. Press objects in a design or a picture. To create more detail in the plaster, press hard into the foam. Be careful not to cut all the way through the foam.

Step 3: Help your child mix the plaster of paris according to package directions. Carefully pour the plaster in the foam tray. (Be sure to throw unused plaster away. Do not pour it down the sink; it will clog the pipes.)

If you'd like to hang your plaster casting, press a paper clip into the top edge.

Step 4: Let the plaster set. When it's dry, pop it out of the tray. Add color to the plaster casting with acrylic paints.

Bulk up your child's artwork with foam. Learn how to make decorations pop off the page in the next section.

For more fun activities and foam crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Foam Core Sculpture

Create a snowman that will never melt using foam core sculptures.
Create a snowman that will never melt using foam core sculptures.
N/A

Turn ordinary flat cardboard into three-dimensional foam core sculptures. Use your child's artwork as holiday table decorations or birthday party decorations.

What You'll Need:

  • Markers
  • 2 foam core boards
  • Craft knife
  • Ruler
  • Trims such as pipe cleaners and pom-poms (optional)
  • Craft glue (optional)

Step 1: Draw the outline of a symmetrical object, such as a snowman, on a foam core board. Help your child cut out the shape using a craft knife.

Advertisement

Step 2: Place it on the other foam core board and trace around the shape. Cut out the second form for your child.

Step 3: Mark the center of 1 piece, and cut a slit halfway from the top to the center of the foam for your child. Mark the center of the other piece, and have an cut a slit halfway from the bottom to the center.

Step 4: Then connect the 2 pieces by pushing them together through the slits, creating one three-dimensional piece.

Step 5: Allow your child to take apart the sculpture and draw a face on each side. Remember, when you put the 2 pieces back together, half of 1 face should match the half face on the other piece.

Step 6: If you want, decorate the sculpture using all sorts of trims. Glue on pipe cleaners for arms or pom-poms for a nose or buttons.

Entertain children with foam picnic plates. Learn how to make foam core puzzles in the next section.

For more fun activities and foam crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Foam Core Puzzle

This foam craft creates a one-of-a-kind puzzle. To make the foam core puzzle even more challenging for your child, use a picture with only a few colors.

What You'll Need:

  • Magazine picture
  • Photograph or artwork
  • Foam core board or plastic foam picnic plates
  • Craft glue
  • Craft knife

Step 1: Select a picture from a magazine, a large photograph, or your child's own artwork. Glue the picture to the foam core board or picnic plate.

Advertisement

Step 2: Cut out the picture in a square or circle with a small border for edge pieces. Cut the picture into curvy and zigzag pieces with a craft knife for your child.

Step 3: Mix the pieces up and try to put the picture back together.

For more fun activities and foam crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...