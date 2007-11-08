Gardening is fun, but it can be a challenge, too. Easy outdoor gardening activities for kids will introduce children to the rewards of growing plants in simplified environments, where success is easier to come by.
These activities also encourage an active interest in the natural world -- and what could be better for gardening than that?
Sprouts will spring from the soil with these simple steps.
Some plants don't need soil to grow, they just need the help of their fellow plants.
Show your flowers off around town with this easy outdoor gardening activity.
Strawbarrel Strawberry Planter
Strawberries taste all the sweeter when you grow your own.
Don't just stop and smell the roses -- investigate the scents of all the flowers you can find.
How far will seeds fly? Conduct this easy outdoor gardening activity and discover the answer.
Keep reading to learn a healthy and yummy way to spice up your sandwiches and salads.
