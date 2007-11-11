Easy Beach Activities for Kids

Whale Watching. See more beach pictures.
Whale Watching. See more beach pictures.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

These easy beach activities for kids are not only fun, they teach kids the importance of water as a natural resource. Nothing can live without water -- streams, seashores, ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water attract a huge variety of fish and other marine life.

But animals aren't all you should notice. Many plants have developed interesting adaptations to live in wetlands or near seashores. Wetlands of all kinds are terrific places for your family to see and hear nature at work.

Advertisement

Beach Image Gallery

Follow the links below to find exciting, educational beach activities to help your kids understand water.

Beach in a Pan

Create your own mini beach in a pan and watch the power of water at work.

Sounds of Nature

Listen to the birds, wind, and crackling leaves of nature in this relaxing outdoor activity.

Whale Watching

Learn how to spot the world's largest mammals while on a beach trip to the Atlantic or Pacific oceans.

Keep reading for an easy beach activity that recreates how beach erosion happens in nature -- right before your very eyes.

For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Beach in a Pan

Beach in a Pan
Beach in a Pan
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Water has the power to wear down rocks and soil -- even beaches. Your kids can do this beach in a pan activity to recreate how erosion happens in nature. There goes the beach!

What You'll Need:

  • Large rectangular pan
  • Brick
  • Sand
  • Gravel
  • Water
  • Sponge

How to Make a Beach in a Pan:Step 1: Set one end of your pan on a brick so the end of the pan is raised a few inches. Step 2: Use sand and gravel to make a "beach" at the high end of the pan. You may need to dampen the sand to make it stay in place. Step 3: Pour water into the low end of the pan until the water reaches the beach.Step 4: Now put a thick sponge in the water at the low end of the pan. Push down on the sponge to make waves in your ocean. Step 5: Watch what the waves do to the beach. That's erosion!Keep reading for a relaxing beach activity that engages your children's listening skills.For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

How to Make a Beach in a Pan:Step 1: Set one end of your pan on a brick so the end of the pan is raised a few inches. Step 2: Use sand and gravel to make a "beach" at the high end of the pan. You may need to dampen the sand to make it stay in place. Step 3: Pour water into the low end of the pan until the water reaches the beach.Step 4: Now put a thick sponge in the water at the low end of the pan. Push down on the sponge to make waves in your ocean. Step 5: Watch what the waves do to the beach. That's erosion!Keep reading for a relaxing beach activity that engages your children's listening skills.For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sounds of Nature

Sounds of nature is the perfect beach activity for kids to enjoy on a lazy summer day. They'll learn to recognize the components of nature and understand how different parts of nature work together.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pens

How to Hear the Sounds of Nature:Step 1: Go outside, find a comfortable place to sit down, and close your eyes. (Try not to fall asleep.) Step 2: Pay close attention to the sounds you hear. Do you hear birds? The wind? Crackling leaves? Step 3: After about five minutes, write down all the sounds you've heard. Then compare lists. See if you or your child heard something the other one missed.Keep reading to learn how to spot a spouting whale on your next family trip to the coast.For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

How to Hear the Sounds of Nature:Step 1: Go outside, find a comfortable place to sit down, and close your eyes. (Try not to fall asleep.) Step 2: Pay close attention to the sounds you hear. Do you hear birds? The wind? Crackling leaves? Step 3: After about five minutes, write down all the sounds you've heard. Then compare lists. See if you or your child heard something the other one missed.Keep reading to learn how to spot a spouting whale on your next family trip to the coast.For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whale Watching

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Whale Watching
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Whale Watching
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

If your family is visiting a rocky coastline on the Atlantic or Pacific oceans, you may be able to go whale watching. Ask local residents about whales in the area.

Rugged, rocky areas of the Pacific coast are good places to watch for rare Gray whales in late winter and early spring. With luck, this easy beach activity will help you spot some of the world's largest animals!

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Warm clothing
  • Binoculars
  • Lunch

How to Do Whale Watching:

Step 1: Set out early in the morning on a windless, overcast day to a rocky headland that juts out into deep water. Bring binoculars, extra clothing, and snacks or a picnic lunch.

Step 2: Watch for the blows of spouting whales. A whale blow looks like a puff of smoke at the water's surface. See if you can identify the whale from its blow. You should also be able to see the whale's dark back.

Step 3: Use your binoculars to look for tail flukes coming out of the water as the whale dives. This behavior is called "sounding." The whales will surface hundreds of yards or more from where you saw them dive.

Step 4: If you're near a lagoon where whales gather, see if you can spot interesting whale behavior. Gray whales will "spyhop," lifting their snouts out of the water to the level of their eyes.

If you're lucky, you may see a whale breech -- that is, to leap nearly clear of the water and come down with a splash!

No one really knows why whales do this. It may be a courtship ritual, a stress-reliever, a way to shake off parasites, or just plain fun!

For more fun kids activities and beach crafts, check out:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Whale Watching by contributing writers Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...