Easy (and Inexpensive) Ways to Top Your Table!

We all love to create a welcoming table when we celebrate with friends and family. With a few simple steps, inexpensive items such as napkin rings or votive candle holders can easily be transformed into personalized, creative table décor for any occasion. Buy a roll of pink or blue ribbon for a baby shower, some wedding-themed scrapbook paper for a bridal shower, or use scraps of ribbon, paper and other embellishments for a fun, eclectic look.

To create an embellished napkin ring:

Wrap a piece of ribbon around the napkin ring. Overlap the end of the ribbon about ¼" and cut. If you are decorating multiple rings you can use this ribbon to measure and cut your remaining ribbon lengths.

Adhere your ribbon to the napkin ring, gently guiding the ribbon around the ring until the ends overlap. Don't worry if your ends don't overlap perfectly, you can add a flower, button or other embellishment to cover the ends.

Embellish with flowers, buttons or assorted embellishments.

To create an embellished votive candle holder:

Measure and cut a piece of patterned paper 1.5" x 6.5" (this is for a standard votive holder). Remember that you will be able to see the back of the paper through the glass, so select a double-sided pattern or cut around any product info on the back of the paper.

Follow the remaining steps (see above) and embellish.

These also make wonderful party favors! Invite your guests to take them home after the celebration - a treat for them and easier clean-up for you.

Supplies used:

Plastic napkin rings

Glass votive holders

October Afternoon patterned paper

Prima Paper Flowers

Xyron 150 Create-A-Sticker

Glue Dots (mini)

Assorted ribbon