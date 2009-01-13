Customized Coffee Mug

" " Make mom's morning cup of coffee a personalized affair by decorating a new mug that's be sure to become a fast favorite. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Make mom's morning cup of coffee a personalized affair, by decorating a new mug that's be sure to become a fast favorite.

Materials:

Plain-colored coffee mug

Glossy enamel paints

Paintbrush

Glaze (alternative: clear nail polish)

Instructions:

To spruce up an ordinary looking coffee cup, kids can use a paintbrush and paints to design mom a great new mug for her mornings. Whether it's a #1 Mom or just a colorful design, it can be a great homemade gift.

Laying down some newspaper is a good idea, and then the artist can get to work. Once finished, the paint can take a while to dry thoroughly, so you might want to bake in the oven to speed the process up and make it more resistant to chipping. Then a coat of glaze or clear nail polish can help seal the paint and further protect it.