Clay crafts for kids are bound to get your hands dirty, but the result is worth it. You can use the clay to create fanciful creations or use it to transform prints from newspapers. Really, the ways you can use clay are too numerous to consider.

One of the best things about clay crafts is that it's likely you'll have all the ingredients in your house. You won't need to make a special trip to the store to pick up anything -- that way you can get started right away.

Keep reading to learn how to create clay crafts:

Crazy Putty Dough

This crazy clay dough lets you make a carbon-copy of comics you find in the newspaper. Learn more here.

Sawdust Clay Dough

Instead of throwing away sawdust, mix it together with a few other ingredients to create amazing accessories.

Sculpting Clay Dough

By mixing together this basic dough, you can create numerous types of small creatures. Find out more.

Coiled Bowl

Add clay to twisted coils to create a unique bowl.

Modeling Clay Dough

Jazz up modeling clay dough with your favorite food coloring, and have a blast sculpting your creations.

Salt Clay Dough

For a variation of regular clay dough, add some salt and sculpt yourself some masterpieces.

Clay Accessories

Glamorize your outfits with wearable clay barrettes and clay buttons.

Clay Printer

Create your own stationery or wall art with a clay printing block.

Sculpting Clay Statues

By using wire and decorating it with clay, you can construct your own three-dimensional creations. Learn more here.

Clay Boats

Float your way to craft fun with these awesome clay boats.

Clay and Candles

For a candle holder that expresses warmth and love, check out this fun project.

Shell Print Clay Craft

Fossils are the record of ancient life on Earth. Make your own "ancient" fossils with this clay craft.

Story Characters Clay Craft

Build characters for the stories you love with this neat clay project.

Picture This Clay Craft

This picture frame decorated with clay makes a great gift idea for the holidays. Learn more about this clay craft.

You are a Star Clay Craft

Make these stars and then have your own award ceremony with this fun clay project.

Keep reading to learn how to magically lift comics right off the newspaper with some crazy putty.

