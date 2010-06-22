Banner Bonanza!

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Create your own colorful banner for any occasion using a few pieces of paper and your imagination!

Advertisement

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Supplies used:

Scenic Route patterned paper and embellishments - Liberty Collection

Bazzill cardstock

trimmer

Zig Pen

Ruler

Xyron Wishblade

Bazzill Really Big Brads

Sandpaper

We R Memory Keepers Crop-A-Dile

Xyron 505 Create-A-Sticker

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Trim 12"x12" paper to 9"x12".

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Along top 12" edge of paper, mark paper at 3", 6", and 9". Repeat at the bottom of the paper.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Line ruler against top edge of paper and run diagonally to 3" mark at bottom of paper. Draw line along ruler.

Repeat from botton 3" mark to top 6" mark, etc. until your lines form a giant "W".

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Trim paper along diagonal lines -- you will get three triangles from each 12"x12" piece of paper. Hint: Use double-sided patterned paper for a variety of patterns using fewer pieces of paper.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Lay triangles side to side with the shortest side of the triangle at the top. Using die-cut machine, stickers, or other embellishments, create the phrase for your banner with one letter per triangle and adhere.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Starting with the first two triangles, overlap the left corner of the first triangle with the right corner of the second.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Punch a hole where the corners overlap and insert a brad or ribbon to attach the triangles together. Leave ribbon or brad attached loosely enough that the banner will be able to bend. Repeat.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Embellish banner using coordinating stickers, die-cuts, chipboard or other embellishments.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Hint: When using chipboard, some pieces have rough edges or "nubs" where they were attached to the chipboard packaging. Use a small piece of sandpaper to smooth out the chipboard nubs along the edges. This is also an easy way to give your chipboard a distressed look.

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller