This still life picture is easy and fun to do.
Run out of ideas for your latest art project? Try these art pictures for kids and revitalize your creative instincts. Each project is thoroughly explained and pictures are also included to help give you an idea of what the final project should look like.

Are you ready to get started making these art pictures? Once you begin, it'll be hard to stop!

Ironed Collage

What do you get when you add a little heat to an art project? Try this ironed collage and find out for yourself. You'll be glad you did!

Still Life Picture Project

Think you can rival Cezanne's still life paintings with something as simple as wallpaper scraps? After you finish this still life picture project, you'll have a little masterpiece of your own.

3-D Picture Project

Break out of two-dimensional space with this fun 3-D picture project.

Kitchen Collection Art Project

Don't throw away all of those kitchen odds and ends. Put them to use with this kitchen collection art project.

Miniature Craft Stick Easel Project

Every budding artist needs to display their work. Give yourself something to prop up your art with this miniature craft stick easel project.

Melted Crayon Art Project

Bring many different crayon colors together with this melted crayon art project. The possibilities are endless.

Or, jump right in and continue reading to the next page and find out how to make your own ironed collage.

Ironed Collage

This ironed collage project re-creates a stained glass effect, and it looks especially pretty when you hang it in a window.

What You'll Need:

  • Plastic sandwich bag
  • Colored tissue paper
  • Doilies
  • Glitter
  • Tinsel
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Aluminum foil
  • A clean, old towel
  • Needle and thread

HOW TO MAKE AN IRONED COLLAGE:

Step 1: Arrange colored tissue paper, doilies, glitter, tinsel, and any other thin, flat items in a design or pattern inside a plastic sandwich bag.

Step 2: Overlap different colors of tissue paper to create new color combinations, sprinkle glitter to add sparkle, and create flowers with doilies. Seal the bag shut.

Step 3: Place the bag between two pieces of aluminum foil. Cover with an old towel. With an adult's help, iron the "sandwiched" bag for about 15 seconds. The bag will melt and hold your collage in place.

Step 4: After the collage has cooled, poke a hole in the top center of the bag with a needle. String it with thread to hang it in a window.

Still Life Picture Project

A still life picture.
Try this still life picture project and bring old wallpaper samples to life by layering different patterns, shapes, and colors on one background.

What You'll Need:

  • Wallpaper scraps or old wallpaper books
  • Scissors
  • Poster board
  • Craft glue

Here's a great way to use leftover wallpaper.

Step One: If you don't have any wallpaper scraps, you can get old wallpaper books at a home decorating store. Have an adult help you cut "still life" shapes such as a table, a bowl, and fruit from different patterns of wallpaper scraps.

Step Two: Now set up your "still life" scene on a piece of poster board. You can leave the poster board plain or glue a sheet of wallpaper over it to create a wallpapered background for your "still life" scene.

Step Three: Place the wallpaper table on the poster board background, then put the bowl shape on top of the table, and add the fruit shapes in the bowl. Once you've arranged the pieces, glue them in place.

3-D Picture Project

A 3-D picture.
This 3-D picture project is fun and easy to do. Just outline a simple picture with colorful paper to make it a three-dimensional work of art.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil
  • Black and assorted colors of construction paper
  • Blunt scissors
  • Ruler
  • Craft glue
  • Pastel chalks

HOW TO MAKE A 3-D PICTURE:

Step 1: Draw a car on a piece of black construction paper.

Step 2: Cut 3/4-inch-wide strips from bright-colored construction paper to outline the wheels, doors, and hood of the car. If your car is winding down a country road, outline a tree and a fence.

Step 3: Put a line of glue around the wheels, and stand the paper up in the glue. Bend the paper to match each part of the outline.

Step 4: Outline the whole car in stand-up paper. Use pastel chalks when you are finished to add more color to your picture.

Kitchen Collection Art Project

It's hard to believe that such a beautiful picture started out as odds and ends headed for the garbage can. This kitchen collection art project makes use of items that are heading for the trash.

What You'll Need:

  • Plastic cup
  • Markers
  • Bottle caps
  • String
  • Rubber bands
  • Craft glue
  • Construction paper or cardboard

Step One: Place a plastic cup in the kitchen to collect all kinds of throwaway items. Label your cup "Kitchen Collection" so that everyone knows to put the items in the cup.

Step Two: Once the cup is full, take a look at what you have collected. Arrange and glue the objects into an interesting collage on a piece of construction paper or cardboard.

Step Three: You'll have so much fun collecting the items that you may want to put a cup in the laundry room and your bedroom for other kinds of objects.

Miniature Craft Stick Easel Project

A finished miniature craft stick easel.
Display different art projects as often as you like when you complete this miniature craft stick easel project.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Acrylic paints
  • Paintbrush
  • 5 craft sticks or frozen treat sticks
  • Craft glue
  • Cardboard

HOW TO MAKE A MINIATURE CRAFT STICK EASEL:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Decorate the craft sticks with acrylic paints. Let the paint dry.

Step 2: Glue 3 sticks in the shape of an A. Glue a fourth stick sideways to the crosspiece to make the art stand.

Step 3: To make a hinge, have an adult cut a 1-inch square from the cardboard. Fold the square in half.

Step 4: Glue the cardboard to the back of the point of the A-frame. Glue the last stick to the other side of the cardboard.

Let the glue set. Stand the easel up, and put your pictures on display!

Melted Crayon Art Project

This melted crayon art project results in a picture that swirls around to become a kaleidoscope of colors, and the bumpy surface makes a wonderful texture too!

What You'll Need:

  • Crayons
  • Handled pencil sharpener
  • Waxed paper
  • Kitchen or bath towel
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hot pad or oven mitt
  • Blunt scissors
  • Needle and thread

HOW TO MAKE A MELTED CRAYON ART PROJECT:

Step 1: Twist old crayons in a small hand-held pencil sharpener to make shavings. Spread them on a sheet of waxed paper, and place another sheet on top.

Step 2: Cover your "sandwich" with a towel. With an adult's help, iron it until the crayons are melted.

Step 3: Remove the towel, and use a hot pad or oven mitt to smooth over the waxed paper. This will spread the crayons, mixing the colors together.

Step 4: After the crayons have cooled, cut the waxed paper into a flower, a star, an apple, or any shape you want.

