Valentine's Day Cards

Valentine's Day is a holiday that we celebrate every year on February 14th by giving letters and perhaps presents to the one(s) we love. Making your own cards is a great craft for kids.
The day is named for Saint Valentine, a Christian who lived almost 1800 years ago, during the time of the ancient Roman emperor Claudius. Saint Valentine was executed because he refused to convert to Roman beliefs.
While there are thousands of cards to choose from in stores, one of the great pleasures of Valentine's Day is to make -- and receive -- cards. Knowing that someone cares enough to make a card specially for you is perhaps more meaningful than any message written in that card!
In this article you can find inspiration to make different kinds of cards that are both traditional and innovative. Regardless, you will make them special!
- Rebus Valentine: This card is both clever and fun and will be perfect for a valentine who likes riddles.
- Thumbelina Valentine: No, this does not have anything to do with the fairytale, but it does have a lot to do with your thumb.
- Special Valentines: Every valentine is special, but some are so special that they'll know what you're trying to say, even when you don't say a word!
- Birch Bark Valentine: Nature is the source of some of the most beautiful things in the world, so why not use natural materials to make a beautiful valentine?
- Valentine Holder: Are you one of the lucky ones who receives many valentines? Keep them all in one special place with this holder.
- Secret Heart Valentine: Put a heart in a box and give it to someone you love!
How do you best say "I love you" without just coming out and saying it? Find out with the Rebus Valentine project next.
