Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids

Turn candy hearts into Valentine's Day crafts for kids.
This easy candy-clip craft takes very little time but is a long-lasting gift with a big message!

Materials Needed:

  • Wooden clothespins
  • Candy hearts
  • Paint and/or magic markers
  • Glue
  • Clear nail polish
  • A small paper or clear plastic bag
  • Construction paper

Start by painting your wooden clothespins the color of your choice. Red or pink are the traditional Valentine's Day colors, but feel free to get creative, too! Once the paint dries, glue your candy hearts to each side of the clothespin. Once the glue dries, brush nail polish over the candy and the wood on your clothespin. (This will keep the candy from falling off.)

While the nail polish is drying, cut your pieces of construction paper into hearts and start writing your own Valentine's Day notes to your friends, family (and that cutie in your class!). Fill each plastic bag with your notes about why the person is special to you.

Fold the top of each bag over and clip with one of your candy clothespin creations. Voila! You've got a great gift with sweet messages that last longer than just one day.

Home-baked Valentine Keepsakes

These treats smell good enough to eat, but will be special enough to keep.

Note: The actual time for this project is under an hour, but the drying time for the dough is a few days, so plan accordingly.

Materials needed:

  • Applesauce
  • Cinnamon
  • Glue
  • Rolling pin
  • Heart-shaped cookie cutter
  • Nail
  • Spatula
  • Cooling rack
  • String or ribbon
  • Note-card
  • Pen

Mix 1 cup applesauce, 1-1/2 cups cinnamon, and 1/3 cup glue in a bowl. Form the mixture into a ball and chill it in the refrigerator for at least half an hour.

Next, sprinkle some cinnamon on a cutting board. Roll out the dough until it’s about 1/4-inch thick. Cut out heart shapes with a cookie cutter and use a nail to make one hole at the top of each heart. Using a spatula, move the hearts onto a cooling rack and allow them to dry for about two days.

Once dry, run a piece of ribbon through the hole and tie a loop (Optional: Attach a Valentine’s Day note to the ribbon.)

Love Potion No. 9

Now that you’ve done your crafts, it’s time to indulge. This love potion will either have you and your loved ones singing (or at least enjoying a sugar high!).

Materials Needed:

  • Pink lemonade
  • Clear soda or sparkling water
  • Maraschino cherries
  • An ice cube tray
  • Optional: Cocktail picks and red food coloring

There are many variations you can use to make the potion itself, though the secret is in the colored ice cubes – and this is your first step. Shake your pink lemonade well and pour into your ice trays. Drop one maraschino cherry in each tray section and a drop of red food coloring if you like. Freeze.

Drop the cubes into a glass of pink or clear-colored soda and serve. For an extra-special twist, spear an extra cherry or two .

