Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids

" " Turn candy hearts into Valentine's Day crafts for kids. BBS United/ Getty Images

This easy candy-clip craft takes very little time but is a long-lasting gift with a big message!

Materials Needed:

Wooden clothespins

Candy hearts

Paint and/or magic markers

Glue

Clear nail polish

A small paper or clear plastic bag

Construction paper

Start by painting your wooden clothespins the color of your choice. Red or pink are the traditional Valentine's Day colors, but feel free to get creative, too! Once the paint dries, glue your candy hearts to each side of the clothespin. Once the glue dries, brush nail polish over the candy and the wood on your clothespin. (This will keep the candy from falling off.)

While the nail polish is drying, cut your pieces of construction paper into hearts and start writing your own Valentine's Day notes to your friends, family (and that cutie in your class!). Fill each plastic bag with your notes about why the person is special to you.

Fold the top of each bag over and clip with one of your candy clothespin creations. Voila! You've got a great gift with sweet messages that last longer than just one day.