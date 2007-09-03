" " Take the time to make a special bird for the table.

Thanksgiving is the perfect occasion for making fun holiday crafts. Thanksgiving activities incorporate the beautiful colors of autumn and provide inspiration for creativity.

In the United States, modern Thanksgiving celebrations are held on the fourth Thursday in November. This is to commemorate the pilgrims' first Thanksgiving in 1621.

The pilgrims celebrated their first harvest together with Native Americans. These Native Americans had been very helpful to the pilgrims, teaching them how to grow crops native to what is now called North America.

When we celebrate Thanksgiving, we decorate our homes in celebration of those early American achievements, and of the things we have to be thankful for in our own lives.

On the following pages, you will find a bunch of great activities for this all-American holiday.

