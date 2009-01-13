" " Share thanks with your family with this message box. TLC

This project takes very little time, but start this tradition now, and you and your family can treasure it for years to come.

Materials:

Plain-colored photo storage box

Alternative: a shoe box covered in colored construction paper

Scissors

Paints and brushes or markers

Construction paper

Pencil or pen

String

Tape

Note pad or note paper

Instructions:

First, have an adult cut a slit in the top of your "thankful" message box. Put the top on the box and get to decorating. The variations are endless - glue leaves or photos of your family on the box. Use fall colors, or stray from the norm and get a little wacky. Once finished, tape one end of a piece of string to the top of the box. Tie and tape the other end of the string to a pencil or pen. Put the pencil or pen next to your notepad so that guests can write their "thankful" messages. During your meal or dessert, pass the box around so everyone can choose a "thankful" sentiment to read!