Sweetest Day Crafts

A Sweetest Day Castle sugar cube sculpture.
A Sweetest Day Castle sugar cube sculpture.

Sweetest Day crafts help to make the holiday -- which is celebrated on the third Saturday of October -- more fun. It was first celebrated in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1921 as a way to remember the poor, sick and orphaned children in the city.

Today, Sweetest Day is mostly celebrated in the Great Lakes region of the United States -- but wherever you live you can celebrate by making Sweetest Day crafts.

Advertisement

Try these Sweetest Day crafts with your kids:

Tiny Secret Box

Psst! Do you want to hear a secret? Pass along a sweet secret message in this tiny secret box.

You're Sweet Tarts

Show your loved ones how sweet you think they are by baking them some of these delicious tarts.

Sugar Cube Sculptures

Sugar is sweet -- but it can also be art. Learn how to make these sugary Sweetest Day sculptures.

Flower of Candy

Flowers and candy are two popular gifts on Sweetest Day. With this project, you can combine the two into one great gift.

The first craft in the article is a miniature box for storing secrets. Go ahead and click next -- we won't tell!

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Tiny Secret Box
  2. You're Sweet Tarts
  3. Sugar Cube Sculptures
  4. Flower of Candy

Tiny Secret Box

Share your thoughts with a tiny secret box.
Share your thoughts with a tiny secret box.

A tiny secret box will touch someone's heart this Sweetest Day.

What You'll Need:

Empty sliding matchbox

Advertisement

Construction paper

Fabric scraps

Scissors

Magazines

Glue

Markers

There is something irresistible about a miniature scene hidden away in a tiny box. It's almost as though you are telling someone a lovely little secret.

Maybe you know someone who has been sick in bed or a senior citizen who lives alone. These tiny secret boxes would be a really sweet way to help them celebrate this Sweetest Day.

Slide the top off an empty matchbox. Line the box with pretty paper or a square of soft fabric. Cut out or draw tiny pictures to make a little scene to glue inside the box. Does the person you are giving this gift to love the ocean? Make a cheery beach scene inside your box.

Finish your box by gluing construction paper to the outside of the matchbox and writing a little message to your friend, such as "You're Sweet" or "I'll Never Forget You."

Next, you'll learn how to bake some delicious tarts for Sweetest Day. Just try not to eat them all before you can share them.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

You're Sweet Tarts

Bake someone nice a delicious tart this Sweetest Day.

What You'll Need:

For the tarts:

Advertisement

1 cup flour

1/3 cup butter

2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fruit preserves

Nuts

Powdered sugar

Materials:

Measuring cup and spoons

Bowl

Spoon

Small muffin tin

Construction paper

Scissors

Markers

Tape

Toothpicks

Spread some scrumptious cheer to people who have been kind to you lately.

Ask an adult to preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the flour and butter together. Add the water and salt, and blend well. Roll the dough into small balls, and press each one into a muffin tin cup with your fingers.

Bake about ten minutes or until the tart crust is a light, golden brown. When the crust has cooled, spoon fruit preserves into each until the tarts are full. Sprinkle nuts and powdered sugar on top.

Draw and cut out heart shapes, and tape them onto toothpicks. Write messages for the people you want to give the tarts to, such as "Thanks for being so nice." They'll be glad they were.

To learn about another craft that will be hard to resist, click on to the next page.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Sugar Cube Sculptures

A castle made from sugar cubes is an architectural delight.
A castle made from sugar cubes is an architectural delight.

Sugar is sweet -- but it can also be art! These Sweetest Day sugar cube sculptures will make a unique present for someone you want to remember.

What You'll Need:

Cardboard

Advertisement

scissors

markers

old newspapers

sugar cubes

thick poster paints

paintbrushes

glue

Sweetest Day started as a way to remember the orphans and shut-ins who felt forgotten or neglected. One small kind act or gift can mean so much to a person who needs attention -- a homemade gift is always especially appreciated.

Cut a square or circle of cardboard to make the base for your sculpture. You can also write a message to the person you are giving the sculpture to on this base.

Cover your work area with old newspapers. Paint sugar cubes in a variety of colors; let them dry. When they are ready, glue the cubes together to make interesting shapes on top of the base.

You might want to build a little sugar cube house or castle, or stack the sugar cubes in a pattern of repeating colors. Think about who you are giving your sculpture to, and let thoughts of them guide your imagination to create a truly original work of art.

(Don't eat the sugar cubes. They are for your art project, not for eating!)

Flowers and candy are great Sweetest Day gifts -- especially when they're combined. Keep reading to learn how to make some very sweet flowers.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Flower of Candy

A flower of candy settles a sweet tooth.
A flower of candy settles a sweet tooth.

Whoever receives this colorful Sweetest Day flower will not soon forget it -- or you. The center of this big paper flower is made of sweet, colorful candy.

What You'll Need: Crepe paper

Advertisement

Scissors

Small bowl

Wrapped candies

To make a big flower of candy, fold a 6-inch-wide strip of crepe paper in half lengthwise. Cut petal shapes all along the edge that is not folded.

Arrange the petals in a small bowl. Fill the center of the flower with pretty candies. Give this sweet flower to someone sweet. Delicious.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...