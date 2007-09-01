New Year's Day Activities

Lifestyle
After the fireworks at midnight, celebrate New Year's Day with these fun family activities.
This New Year's Day, celebrate with family and friends by creating a unique New Year's Day keepsake or participating in one these holiday activities.

Here you'll find New Year's Day crafts that kids can make with their family or on their own. These projects are not only fun to make, but also serve as a lasting reminder of the year and a way to reflect back on times past.

Lunar New Year Garden

New New Year Family Tradition

A great way to remember all the fun places and things you did as a family month by month.

Who needs a resolution when you have the luck of a Lunar New Year Garden? Check out how to create one on the next page.

Lunar New Year Garden for Kids

You can plant a simple Lunar New Year garden for kids that will flower just in time for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Celebrated on the first day of the first lunar month, the Chinese Lunar New Year usually occurs sometime in January or February. The narcissus is a traditional New Year's flower in China and symbolizes good luck.

What You'll Need:

One narcissus bulb

A shallow bowl

Pebbles

A watering can or pitcher

To "force" the narcissus to bloom early, place the pebbles in a shallow bowl. Set the narcissus bulb in the pebbles with the pointy side up. Then, place the bulb in a sunny window, making sure to keep the bulb adequately watered at all times. Flowers should blossom in about four to five weeks.

Alternatively, a hyacinth bulb can also be forced to blossom by setting it in a glass of water, with the pointy side up, so the bottom of the bulb is sitting in the water.

You can make a cone-shaped paper hat to cover the tip. Keep the bulb in a cool place for eight weeks, making sure it has enough water at all times. After 8 weeks, move it to a warm spot and watch it bloom.

New Year's Day is a great time to spend with family. Find out how to make a crafty family keepsake that will store all your memories from the new year.

New New Year Family Tradition for Kids

A 12-pocket keepsake folder is a great way to keep track of your family's New Year resolutions.
A 12-pocket keepsake folder is a great way to keep track of your family's New Year resolutions.

Start a New New Year Family Tradition! Blow your horns! Bang on your pots and pans! Say "Happy New Year," and then say "Hooray" for the new New Year "family forget-me-not good times folder" you are about to start. It's a memory-saving tradition you'll want to keep honoring year after year!

What You'll Need:

12-pocket accordion folder (you can find these at an office supply store)

Black permanent marker

Craft supplies: markers, glue, felt, sequins, etc.

With black permanent marker, label each section of the folder with the months of the year, starting with January at the front and going to December (last folder section). Then label the outside of the folder "Forget-Me-Not Good Times Folder," and put the current year on it.

Have everyone decorate the outside of the folder -- you can all choose one theme to use or you can each take a corner or section of the outside of the folder and decorate with your own style. Let the folder dry thoroughly.

On New Year's Day, start filling up the folder! Throughout the year, whenever you and all your family members go to the movies, play miniature golf, see a circus, go to a fair, give a party, go to one, or go on a vacation, place mementos of the event in the folder.

Ticket stubs, invitations, programs, postcards, brochures, napkins, and anything else that will remind you of the great times you've had are all good things to save.

After a year of collecting, celebrate New Year's Eve with the grand opening of the folder! Take turns picking an item from the folder and telling your memories of that event.

