How to Make Holiday Luminaries

There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to sit around the table as a family and make decorations to celebrate the upcoming festival. Luminaries are an easy and cost effective way to decorate your home and provide that warm, cozy feeling during the holiday season. All you need are a few household items to light up your holidays. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make holiday luminaries.

Materials:

Glass jars

Sand

Tea light candles

Plastic Beads

Sparkles

Here's what you do:

Purchase the materials for your luminaries. Don't be afraid to be creative. You may want to glue tassels or sparkles to the outside of the glass jar. Walk up and down the aisles of your local craft store to find inspiration for your luminary design. Cover your work surface. Working with sand can get messy and cause scratches on polished tables. Pour sand into the glass jar. The amount you use will depend on the size of your jar. Be sure to add enough sand to serve as a solid base for your candle. Place your tea light candle on top of the sand and in the center of the inside of the jar. If you don't plan on lighting your candle, you can nestle it in candies, nuts, or some other decorative item [source: Crystal Coast Parent ]. Sprinkle beads or sparkles around the candle. When you light the candle, the beads and sparkles will create a beautiful glow within the jar.

Remember, while luminaries are popular for Christmas, you can create themed lights any time of year. Pumpkins make great autumnal luminaries [source: Martha Stewart] and pineapple luminaries are a fun and fragrant addition to any summer party.