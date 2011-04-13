How to Make a Handprint Turkey

Making a handprint turkey is lots of fun, especially before Thanksgiving. It's also a great craft to do with young children. We'll make two crafts: a turkey picture and a keepsake plate.

Colorful turkey plates can be hung on the wall or sent to grandparents. However, they can't be used for eating. You'll need:

Plain white plates

Enamel craft paints in red, green, yellow and brown

Paint brushes

Paper plate to mix the colors on

Here's what to do:

Wash the plates and dry them. Mix the paints on the paper plate. Keep them light, adding just a touch of the dark colors to create the shades you want. Paint the colors onto your child's hand. Use enough paint so it will come off on the plate. Help your child hold his or her fingers apart and press them onto the plate. Press the palm down too. If it doesn't work well, you can always wash the paint off the plate while it's still wet, and do it again. Wash the paint off your child's hands. Add the eye, the beak and the turkey's wattle, under the chin. Your child can do this with a small paint brush. Help your child decorate the outside rim of the plates. You can add his initials and the year under the turkey. Follow the directions on the enamel paints to bake the paint onto the plates. Let the plates cool off and display them. [source: craft jr

Here's what you need to make a handprint turkey:

Drawing paper and construction paper

Scissors and glue

Pencil, crayons and markers

Feathers (optional)

Here's what to do:

Trace around your child's hand on the drawing paper. Be sure his or her fingers are spread as widely as possible. Decorate the turkey using markers, construction paper and feathers. The head is your child's thumb, and the rest of the body is his fingers. Add orange legs, eyes, a beak and a wattle for a happy Thanksgiving turkey [source: DLTK ]!