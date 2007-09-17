Halloween Crafts for Kids

Halloween crafts for kids
Make these fun crafts with your kids. Yulkapopkova/Getty Images

Halloween is a time for thrills and scares, tricks and treats, good fun and games. The Halloween crafts in this article can help with decorating for the holiday, throwing a party, dressing up, feeding your friends, and just having fun. Browse below to see what's in this article. Be careful, though -- even though these crafts are for kids, some will give you the chills!

Mummy Pin

Make this mummy pin to wear on Halloween or to decorate your costume, backpack -- or anything else!

Spooky Spider

Dangle a bunch of these Spooky Spiders from the ceiling at Halloween and get everyone in the mood -- the mood to be scared!

Baked Witch's Fingers

Freak out your friends by making these Baked Witch's Fingers and serving them up fresh at your Halloween party.

Blood-Red Eyeballs

For another frightening Halloween food, make up a batch of Blood-Red Eyeballs -- if you dare!

Marvelous Monster

Make just one masterpiece of a monster, or make a whole monster family. Check out this fun Halloween craft project.

Really Haunted House

You will really have a blast terrifying your friends when you make this Really Haunted House -- really!

Floating Ghosts Game

Your friends won't want to stop playing this game on Halloween -- unless they're scared of ghosts!

Spider Ball

What do you get when you cross Ping-Pong, Halloween, and a fun craft project? Spider Ball!

Paper Plate Monster

Make them silly, scary, horrible or hilarious. Design your own monster with this creative Halloween craft project.

Magic Glove

Create a mystical, mysterious mood at your Halloween party with this miraculous Magic Glove.

Ghostly Gobble Game

Get messy with powdered sugar playing this fun and funny Halloween game.

Ghostly Fingers Punch

For a hair-raising refreshment, make this yummy punch, with a realistic looking hand floating in it.

Scary Bone Hunt

Go on a bone hunt this Halloween. Then, turn it into a craft project and let your friends paint the bones they find.

Halloween Hoopla

Take ordinary bags and turn them into Halloween fun with this craft.

Fright Night

This Halloween host a party that will get everybody in a haunting mood.

Silly Spider

This silly spider will add a whimsical touch to your Halloween decorations.

Going Batty

You'll have bats in the belfry -- and everywhere else -- after you complete this awesome craft.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Mummy Pin

Mummy Pin Halloween Craft for Kids
Mummy Pin Halloween Craft for Kids

Make this silly, scary Mummy Pin and wear it when you go trick or treating.

What You'll Need:

Wooden craft stick

White embroidery thread

Glue

2 wiggle eyes

Jewelry pin

Scissors

You can make this pin almost as quickly as you can say the word "Mummy." Wind white embroidery thread around a craft stick over and over. The more thread you wind on, the fatter your mummy will be! Make sure you wrap more thread around the part that is supposed to be the head.

When finished winding, use glue to fasten the thread to the back of the pin. Glue 2 wiggle eyes to the front and a jewelry pin on the back. Make a whole group of mummy pins, and pin them in a big "M" shape on the back of your Halloween costume. M is for Mummy!

For another fun and easy -- but even more creepy -- Halloween decoration you can make yourself, see the next page to learn how to make Spooky Spiders.

Spooky Spider

Hang a few of these spooky spiders around the house for a scary Halloween! Try out this fun craft project.

What You'll Need:

Foam egg carton cup

Scissors

Chenille stems

Black permanent marker

Pencil

Needle

Black thread

Spiders look scary, but most are great to have around because they eat pesky bugs. You can make your spider look scary or friendly or silly or even sad!

To make it, cut out an egg cup from a foam egg carton. Draw the spider's face on one of the sides. Then poke 4 black chenille stems through one side and out the other. Bend them so that your spider can stand up. Have an adult help you sew a thread up through the inside of the spider's head. Leave the free end of the thread long enough to hang your spider. Your spider may even fool a few bugs!

For a fun and spooky project that you can eat, see the next page and learn how to make Baked Witch's Fingers!

Baked Witch's Fingers

These Baked Witch's Fingers magically point out how hungry you are! Make long and crooked witchy fingers, and serve them at your next Halloween party.

What You'll Need:

1-1/2 cups warm water

1 package dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

5 cups white flour

1 egg

Coarse salt

Jam

2 cookie sheets

Bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

Small jar

Pastry brush

Metal spatula

Have an adult preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease 2 cookie sheets. Mix together the warm water and the yeast. Stir in the salt, sugar, and flour to make dough.

On a floured surface, pull off pieces of the dough and roll them between your palms to make ropes. Shape each rope into the long, crooked finger of a witch. Make the tip of the finger as pointy as you can. Lay the fingers on the cookie sheets so that they don't touch each other.

Put the egg and 1 tablespoon of water into a tightly closed jar, and shake it up very hard. Use a pastry brush to brush this egg glaze onto each finger. Sprinkle the glaze with coarse salt and bake for 25 minutes. Loosen the fingers with a metal spatula.

When the witch's fingers have cooled, paint red jam fingernails on their pointy tips!

For another gruesome but tasty Halloween treat, see the next page for tips on making Blood-Red Eyeballs!

Blood-Red Eyeballs

It's your party -- you can scream if you want to! But your friends will be screaming for sure on Halloween when they see this plate of blood-red eyeballs staring up at them! They will be shocked and horrified! But not too shocked and horrified to gobble them up and beg for more!

What You'll Need:

Maraschino cherries

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

2 small pans

Waxed paper

Plate

With an adult's help, heat the white chocolate until it is melted. Hold a maraschino cherry by the stem, and dip it 2/3 of the way into the chocolate. Dip it several times, so that the chocolate coating is nice and thick and the red of the cherry doesn't show through. Set it on the waxed paper while the chocolate cools.

When the white chocolate is cool, melt the dark chocolate. Pull the stems from the cherries, and, using a spoon, fill the hole with an "iris" of dark chocolate. Arrange all the eyes on the plate. Just try not to think about all those eyeballs following your every move!

For a different kind of Halloween project, see the next page to learn about making a Marvelous Monster -- out of a tennis ball!

Marvelous Monster

Marvelous Monster Halloween Craft for Kids
Marvelous Monster Halloween Craft for Kids

Beware! There are monsters everywhere! Make this fun Marvelous Monster to scare -- and delight -- your friends.

What You'll Need:

Tennis ball

Craft knife

Black, green, and orange felt

Scissors

White glue

Pencil

Yarn

Small candies or toys

Ask an adult to cut a 2-1/2-inch slit in the middle of the tennis ball.

Cut 2 triangle-shaped mouth pieces from felt -- the base of the triangles should be 2-1/2 inches wide. Put glue on the top and bottom edges of the ball's slit. Glue the edges of the triangles into the slit to form a beak. Slide a pencil into the slit to keep it open while the glue dries.

Cut eyes from felt, and glue them in place. Use felt or yarn tentacles to decorate your monster.

When the glue is dry, squeeze the monster's sides to make it open its mouth. Fill it up with wrapped candy or toys!

You can use this great Marvelous Monster -- as well as many of the other craft projects in this article -- to make a Really Haunted House. Learn how on the next page.

Really Haunted House

Create a Really Haunted House, and give your friends a silly scare on Halloween!

What You'll Need:

Blindfold

Small tables, chairs, or boxes

Large sheet

Rubber creatures

Tape

Cold, cooked noodles

Peeled grapes

Old mop head

Chilled, greased broccoli

Rubber gloves filled with wet sand

Wet string

Chopped gelatin

Flashlight

Sound-effects tapes

Feather

For a realistic Halloween, create a haunted house. Lead your blindfolded friends one by one through this scary room.

To make a first-class scary haunted house, cover folding chairs and tables or boxes with a big, open sheet to make a long tunnel. Tape rubber spiders and bats to the inside for your friends to feel while a scary tape plays.

Outside the tunnel, place bowls of clammy substances to dip your guests' hands into, such as cold, cooked noodles, peeled grapes, an old mop head, greased broccoli, rubber gloves filled with wet sand, wet string, and chopped gelatin -- which can feel like intestines, eyeballs, witch hair, brains, hearts, and monster hands.

Flick a flashlight on and off, and play scary tapes of cackles and screeches that you have prerecorded. Tickle your friends' arms with a feather, and tell them that it is a vampire bat. Have them walk through a curtain of hanging strings -- tell them that it is a spider web.

When you finish, take off the blindfold and let them see just how scary the haunted house really is. You'll all have a good, long cackle.

For another fun way to entertain your friends on Halloween, check out the Floating Ghosts Game on the next page -- if you've got the guts!

Floating Ghosts Game

Watch out for low-flying ghosts when you play the Floating Ghosts Game. Have your party guests each make their own ghost to use.

What You'll Need:

Black construction paper

Tape

White balloons

Black permanent marker

Give each player a piece of black construction paper, and have them tape it to make a tube. Have everyone blow up a white balloon. Younger children may need an adult to help them do this. Each player draws a silly or scary ghost face on their balloon with a black marker.

To play the game, players lie on their backs with their ghost balloon on top of their black tube. When someone says "Go," players have to blow through their tubes. Whoever keeps their ghost up in the air (it can't touch the tube) for the longest time is the winner.

(Balloons are choking hazards for small children -- be sure they are supervised when playing with balloons!)

Another fun game you can play on Halloween is Spider Ball. Learn how to make what you need for this ghoulish game on the next page.

Spider Ball

Spider Ball Halloween Craft for Kids
Spider Ball Halloween Craft for Kids

On Halloween -- when werewolves howl and crazed creatures crawl -- ghosties and ghoulies play Spider Ball! Play it by yourself, or with a fiend ... er, friend.

What You'll Need:

Large plastic lid from a coffee can (or any large plastic lid)

Scissors

Black and white yarn

Ping-Pong ball

Black and red markers

To make a spider's web paddle, cut the center out of the plastic lid, leaving a 1-inch rim all the way around. Tie black yarn to the ring, leaving a 2-inch tail. Wrap the ring with yarn until it is completely covered. Be sure the tail is not covered! Tie the yarn, and trim the end.

Tie the white yarn to the 2-inch tail. Stretch the yarn across the ring to the other side, and pull it fairly tight. Wrap it around and tie a knot, then stretch it across in a different direction and repeat to form a web. Repeat until you have a nice tight web.

Now, using the markers, draw a big, black spider (with red eyes) on top of the Ping-Pong ball. Her long, black legs should wrap around the "egg-sack" ball. Bounce the spider ball on the web. How many times can you bounce it in a row?

For another fun Halloween activity, see the craft project on the next page -- Paper Plate Monsters! Make them yourself for decorations, or use them as a fun party project with your friends.

Magic Glove

To your audience, this is no ordinary glove -- it's a Magic Glove. Only you know the real truth. Thrill your friends with this amazing magic trick on Halloween.

What You'll Need:

Long shiny glove

Ring

Toothpick

Playing cards

Table

Before doing this trick, tell your audience that the glove on your hand has magic Halloween powers.

Lay your gloved hand on a table, and push a card under it. Keep pushing cards under it until there are 10 cards. Say "Abracadabra," and slowly lift your hand. All the cards will raise up with your hand! How did you do it? Everyone will want to know.

Your secret is this: The ring you are wearing on the middle finger of your glove has a toothpick stuck in it along the underside of your hand. The toothpick holds the first card, and the rest of the cards hold the others as you push them in one by one. Now that's magic!

After magic, crafts, and games, your friends will be hungry. Learn about a fun game to play with donuts on the next page.

Ghostly Gobble Game

The Ghostly Gobble Game is a tasty way to turn yourself into a ghost! Enjoy this game at your next Halloween party.

What You'll Need:

Powdered donuts

Strings

Coat hangers

This game is a silly way to serve dessert after a Halloween dinner. Attach strings to coat hangers that are hung in your Halloween party room. Tie a powdered donut to the end of each string. (You may want to cover the floor with an old shower curtain or newspapers, or do this game outside -- it can get a little messy).

Invite your guests to eat the donuts while keeping their hands behind their backs. The powdered sugar will get all over everyone's faces and turn them into ghostly gobblers!

Don't worry if the donuts make your friends thirsty -- just make up a batch of Ghostly Fingers Punch. Learn how on the next page.

Ghostly Fingers Punch Halloween Craft for Kids
Ghostly Fingers Punch Halloween Craft for Kids

A ghostly hand floats in a punch bowl! This Ghostly Fingers Punch will add just the right touch to your Halloween table.

What You'll Need:

Disposable gloves

Yellow food coloring

Lemonade

Orange juice

Carbonated water

Punch bowl

Scissors

Serve this punch at your next Halloween party and watch the surprise on your friends' faces. Wash a pair of disposable gloves inside and out. Fill them with water, add a few drops of yellow food coloring to the water, and knot the opening closed.

Freeze your gloves for several hours or overnight. Just before the party, pour enough lemonade, orange juice, and carbonated water to fill a large punch bowl. Then take your frozen gloves from the freezer and cut away the gloves. Place the frozen hands into the punch, and let the party begin.

Now that you have food and drink for a great Halloween party, how about some party favors? Check out the Scary Bone Hunt on the next page.

Scary Bone Hunt

Invite your friends to a Scary Bone Hunt this Halloween. After they find the bones, they can make them into scary glowing "bone" people.

What You'll Need:

White cardboard

Scissors

Glow-in-the-dark paint and markers

Paintbrushes

Newspapers

First draw and cut out lots of different-sized bones from cardboard. Hide them around the Halloween party room. Be creative with your hiding places -- bones can be tucked inside books, under rugs and chair cushions, even slipped inside a bushy plant. If you are having your bone hunt outdoors, you might want to weight the bones down with small pebbles so they don't blow away.

When all of the bones have been found, lay out newspapers and paint the bones with glow-in-the-dark paint. When the paint is dry, use glow-in-the-dark paints and markers to make faces on the bones. These scary bone people are great party favors for your guests to take home.

On the next page you'll learn to make grinning ghosts and goofy jack-o-lanterns to liven up your haunted house.

Halloween Hoopla

The finished ghost.
The finished ghost.

The grinning ghosts and friendly jack-o'-lanterns in the Halloween hoopla won't scare anyone, but they sure are fun to make.

What You'll Need:

Paper bags: white, orange

1 yard white cord

Paper towels or newspaper

Green chenille stem

Tools:

Sharp pencil

Scissors

Black marker

Use a sharp pencil to poke two holes at least one inch apart in the bottom of a white paper bag. To make a hanger, string a piece of cord out one hole and in the other. Tie the ends together in a double knot inside the bag.

Turn the bag upside down, with the open end at the bottom. Fringe the bottom to give the ghost a wavy look.

Draw a face in the center of the bag.

Jack o' Lantern, ready to roll.
Jack o' Lantern, ready to roll.

Draw a grinning jack-o'-lantern face near the bottom of an orange bag.

Loosely stuff the bag with crumpled paper towels or a sheet of newspaper.

Gather the top of the bag and secure it with a green chenille stem. Wrap the ends of the chenille stem around a pencil to curl.

Learn how to host a Halloween-themed party on the next page.

Fright Night

Fright Night Halloween Party
Fright Night Halloween Party

Capitalizing on the darker elements of Halloween night makes this Fright Night party an event to remember anytime when a little spooking is in order!

A black paper bat delivers the glow-in-the-dark message, beckoning the guest to come to a Night of Fright. Along with the party details written on the back, all guests are asked to come dressed in costume on their bodies only (the frightful faces will be added at the party) and to bring along some face makeup and a flashlight labeled with their name.

To make the invitation, draw a simple bat shape, sized to fit into a standard envelope. Trace and cut bats from black poster board and white paper. Glue a white bat onto a black bat. Fill in the party details on the white bat.

Print the message, "Join Us for a Night of Fright" on the black side, using a fluorescent marker for the first four words and glow-in-the-dark paint for the words "Night of Fright." Glow-in-the-dark paint is available at craft stores and at Halloween headquarters. It paints on easily and glows in the dark without special lighting.

Add two eyes and a piece of black thread or round-cord elastic for hanging the bat.

Spiderweb Game: A spiderweb game, created out of yarn, and black, fuzzy spiders are visual reminders of the spook factor of this party, as well as part of a great activity. Hanging bats that glow in the dark add to the atmosphere.

The game takes up a whole room or more and must be set up before the party. As a result, the activity connected with it should be planned for the beginning of the gathering, or the web should be set up in an area that does not interfere with the other party plans.

To create the web, attach one end of a ball of different colored yarn to a piece of cardboard for each guest. Unwind each ball, running the string in and around the objects in the room(s) -- over chairs, around doorways, under tables, etc. -- weaving the yarn as you do to create a huge web effect! At the yarn ends -- which should be located in different, hidden places -- attach a big, fuzzy spider or a treat.

Creepy Looking Spiders: These spiders are easy to make with two-inch black pompons and black chenille pipe cleaners. Simply wrap and twist four pipe cleaners around a pompon and bend to shape the legs.

Glowing Flying Bats: Draw and cut large bats from black poster board. Paint the edges with glow-in-the-dark paint (if desired). Make two small holes about 1/2 inch apart in the center of each bat and weave through, knotting a long piece of black round-cord elastic. Hang from the ceiling or doorways. At some point during the party when the children are seated, turn the lights off to get the glowing effect of the bats!

Ghoul Hands: Pieces of black or colored poster board, cut in simple, knobby hand shapes, are transformed into ghoul hands with the addition of colored and glitter glue, glow-in-the-dark paint, round stickers, sequins, goggle eyes, crazy paper shapes, etc.

Give each child a pair of hands with a piece of round-cord elastic slipped through two small holes near the wrists and tied. The elastic holds the finished hands on the wearer!

Getting Ghoulish: Using the makeup the guests have brought, plus a few other specialties -- professional blackout for blackened teeth or face putty for warts -- an adult and/or a teen helper makes up the children's faces to go with their costumes and ghoul hands.

Spook Box: For younger children, a decorated refrigerator box or large wardrobe box can be used for picture taking. Wrap three sides of the box in black crepe or tissue paper. Add a purchased or homemade picture of a witch, pumpkin, ghost, etc., with a mouth opening large enough for a head to peek through, onto each of the three covered sides.

Cut the corresponding mouth opening in the box. Cut an opening in the fourth side for the children to step into the box. At party time, let children choose which scary thing they want to be and have them peek their head through the thing's mouth for a picture.

Word Scramble: Each guest is given a list of words relating to the night-nocturnal animal names, horror shows, night shows, scary characters-written in scrambled form on a bat. Their task is to unscramble them.

Spook Spin: A spinner is made from poster board and a brass clasp for a game of dare for all ages. Cut out a large circle of poster board and a spinner-shaped piece.

Divide the circle up evenly into 16 segments, using a ruler and pencil. Write a dare in each segment, such as "Pretend to be a vampire," "How| like a coyote," "Make five scary faces," etc. Punch a hole through the center and add the spinner and clasp; make sure the spinner moves freely.

Ghoul hands, spiders, piñata fillings, and chocolate spiders are great take-homes. Paperback mystery books wrapped with black ribbon (for older kids), glow-in-the-dark wands or lite sticks, fake tattoos, and other creepy things are great purchasable options.

Next you'll learn to make silly spiders to decorate your Halloween table.

Silly Spider

Silly Spider
Silly Spider

Make a bunch of silly spiders to haunt a Halloween party table.

What You'll Need:

Paper egg carton

Black acrylic paint

2 black chenille stems

2 wiggle eyes

Tools:

Scissors

Paintbrush

Paper punch

Craft glue

Cut a two-cup section from the egg carton, trimming the edges neatly. Paint this piece black. Let dry.

Punch four holes along each side for the legs: two on each side of each cup. Cut two chenille stems in half. Thread one piece into one hole and out the hole next to it; pull through until both ends are the same length. Bend them to shape the legs. Repeat with the other three chenille stem pieces to make eight legs total.

Glue the wiggle eyes to the front of one of the cups.

Get ready to get batty in our final craft exercise!

Going Batty

Going Batty
Going Batty

Fast and fun to make, the going batty project makes a perfect Halloween decoration.

What You'll Need:

Black paper or plastic plate, 6-3/4 inch

2 brads

Black acrylic paint

2 wiggle eyes, 15mm

White paper

Tools:

Scissors

Paper punch

Craft glue

Cut the plate as the pattern illustration shows.

Punch a hole on each side of the body and at one end of each of the wings.

Dip the head of each brad in black paint; let dry. Attach the wings to the body using brads. Glue two wiggle eyes to the top of the body shape.

Cut two small triangles out of white paper, and glue them below the eyes for fangs.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

