Halloween Costume Crafts for Kids

Be the scariest vampire or spookiest ghost this Halloween using these Halloween costume craft ideas.
Halloween, first recognized as a holiday in America in the 19th century, is now one of the most popular yearly events for adults and children alike. As autumn arrives, the leaves change colors, houses become haunted with scary decorations, and children pick out their favorite costumes in preparation for trick-or-treating.

In this article, you'll find the best ideas for Halloween costume crafts to transform your Halloween costume from ordinary to 'spooktacular.' Check out the following pages for more Halloween fun!

Ogre Costume

Win the award for scariest costume at your Halloween party with this ogre costume that will be a haunting sight all night.

Magician Costume

No tricks here, just treats with this unique magician costume that will cast a spell on your family and friends.

Zombie Costume

No need to sleep when you're a zombie! Scare your friends or spook your family with this zombie costume.

Halloween Butterfly Mask

Looking for something less scary and more stunning for your Halloween costume? This butterfly mask does the trick.

Halloween Hood

There's a mouse in your haunted house! Wear this halloween hood and watch your guests shriek with laughter.

Halloween Paper Plates Masks

Create a Halloween costume all your own with simple mask instructions that will transform your costume in no time!

Be ready for the thrills and chills of Halloween with these easy-to-make Halloween costumes. Get started now with the ogre costume that will have all your friends and family green with envy.

Ogre Costume

Ogre Costume Halloween Costume Craft
Even your best friend won't recognize you in this scary ogre costume getup perfect for Halloween!

What You'll Need:

Ratty jeans

Mismatched shoes and socks

Small towel

String

Sweater

Old over-sized T-shirt

Fabric markers

Rope

Cold cream

Sweet corn syrup

Cotton balls

Liquid foundation

Eye pencil

Face paint

Burlap bag

Reflective tape

Old woolen ski cap

Every Halloween party should have at least one ogre around to liven things up.

You will need to wear old, mismatched clothes and shoes. If your father has a pair of old shoes, wear those and stuff them with newspapers so that your feet don't slip out.

Ogres are some of the world's worst dressers! You might even want to wear the shoes on the wrong feet because ogres are not too smart, either.

For the ogre's hump, fold a small towel in quarters and tie it up. Put the towel on your shoulder and tie more string around it and your shoulders to hold it in place. Put on a tight sweater to keep your hump really secure.

To make the ogre's tunic, cut the sleeves off an old T-shirt that is too big for you. The dirtier and more full of holes, the better! You can also paint blood or snakes on it with fabric markers. Use a rope to belt it around your waist.

To make a lumpy ogre face, apply a thin layer of cold cream. Then glue thin wisps of cotton to your face with sweet corn syrup. Put the lumps on your nose and cheeks. Carefully dab liquid foundation on the cotton and then over the rest of your face.

When the makeup dries, use an eye pencil to draw a scary third eye in the middle of your forehead. Smudge green face paint around your real eyes. You can also draw thin red lines above and below all 3 eyes for a really sickly ogre look.

Draw black scar lines with dots on either side of the lines to look like stitch marks. Color your lips gray.Use a burlap bag for your trick-or-treat bag. Put reflective tape on the front and back of your costume for safety if you are going to be walking around in the dark.

Finish off your costume by tucking all your hair up in an old woolen ski cap. Have some twigs and leaves sticking out so it looks like you've been doing scary ogre things in the deep, dark woods!

Looking for something 'trickier' for your Halloween costume? Find out how to make a simple, yet spectacular, magician costume that will be such a treat!

Magician Costume

Magician Costume Halloween Costume Craft
Wear this magician costume while you perform some Halloween magic.

What You'll Need:

Two 15x4-inch strips of shiny material

Two fake jewels pins

Black crepe paper

Needle and thread

Black ribbon

If you want to put on a magic show this Halloween, you'll need to be dressed in the right costume.

To make a magician's turban, drape a strip of the shiny material over your head so that the middle of the fabric is in the middle of your head and the ends hang down on either side of your body. Bring the ends up over the top of your head and cross them in front to make a big X. Tuck the ends into the back of the fabric where it meets your head.

If you have a big jeweled pin, attach it to the middle of your turban. To make a sash, tie another strip of fabric around your waist and let the ends hang off to one side.

Make a cape from crepe paper; use a bath towel for a pattern by laying it on the crepe paper and cutting around it. Fasten the cape around your neck with another large, jeweled pin, or sew a black ribbon to each of the top corners of the cape, and tie them in a bow around your neck. Now you're ready to do some hocus pocus!

We have even more spell-binding costume ideas for Halloween. Find out how to make a scary zombie costume that will keep everyone awake with fright come Halloween night.

Zombie Costume

Zombie Costume Halloween Costume Craft
On Halloween night, dress up like one of the walking dead with this scary zombie costume!

What You'll Need:

Ratty old shirt

Fabric paint

Old dark pants that can get smeared with dirt

Old beat-up shoes and socks

Cold cream

Gray eye shadow

Black eye crayon

White eye crayon

Blue and red makeup sticks

Cold spaghetti

Lightweight chains

Burlap bag

Silver reflective tape

Turn into a scary zombie for Halloween. Start with an old, torn-up shirt and draw a jagged, 'bloody' slit over the chest. Dribble more red paint down from the slit so it looks like dried blood. If anyone asks how you were killed, tell them in a scary voice that someone stabbed you!

Put on old dark pants and smear them with dirt. Dirty up some old shoes and socks and put those on, too. Remember, zombies have to climb through 6 feet of earth to get out of a grave!

For the zombie face, cover your face with a thin layer of cold cream; then smooth on gray eye shadow. Color your nostrils and lips black, and smudge more black all around your eyes. You can add white circles around your eyes, too.

To make a scar, draw a crooked smudge of blue and dark red. Draw a thin black line through it and tiny black dots on either side to look like the holes left by stitches. You can also paint your hands gray.

Make it look like you have maggots crawling all over you by putting short pieces of cold, cooked spaghetti in your hair and on your costume. Drape some lightweight chains around you, and rattle them as you walk. Your trick or treat bag can be a burlap sack.

Have someone put some reflective tape on the front and back of your costume so you can have a safe as well as a scary Halloween.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and you're sure to win over family and friends with a stunning butterfly mask. Learn how to transform into a butterfly for your Halloween costume.

Halloween Butterfly Mask

Butterfly Mask Halloween Costume Craft
People will be wondering who's behind this Halloween butterfly mask long after you have flown away.

What You'll Need:

Cardboard egg carton

Scissors

Poster board

Paints

Paintbrushes

Markers

Glue

Sequins

Glitter

Feathers

Needle

Elastic string

Not all Halloween costumes are scary -- some are actually quite beautiful. To transform yourself into a beautiful butterfly, cut out a 2-cup section from an egg carton for the eye mask. Make holes in the bottoms of the cups so you can see through them.

Cut out two butterfly wings (add tabs to the inside of the wings to attach them to the mask) from poster board. Paint the wings and the eye mask pretty colors, and glue on sequins, glitter (on the wings only), and feathers in an attractive design.

To attach the wings to the eye mask, carefully cut a small slit on the top of each egg cup just large enough for you to snugly fit the tabs of the butterfly wings into. Glue the tabs in place.

Ask an adult to poke a tiny hole on the side of each egg cup with the needle. Thread the elastic string through the holes. Knot the ends of the string in the holes.

You don't need a lot of elastic because it will stretch -- you may need to experiment with different lengths to see what best fits your head. Put on your mask, and flap your wings!

There's even more creature costumes waiting for you. Read on to find out how to make your Halloween hood to show everyone who's the mouse in your haunted house.

Halloween Hood

Draw the pattern and cut out all the felt pieces like this.
This Halloween hood is not only a parent pleaser, but it's fun to wear!

What You'll Need:

12x18-inch piece of gray felt

Black marker

Blunt scissors

Fabric glue

Pink felt

Two buttons

Needle

Gray thread

Six pipe cleaners

Make a mouse costume with this hood. Fold the gray felt in half horizontally. Refer to the illustration to draw the hood, tie strings, and ear patterns on the felt. Follow the dimensions shown. Cut out all the pieces.

To make the hood, bring side A and side B of the hood piece together and glue them at the seam. Let the glue set. Cut a hole in each front corner of the hood. Thread the tie strings through the holes and tie the ends in a knot.

Bring sides A and B together as shown here.
Glue the gray felt ears on the hood. Cut two inner ear pieces from pink felt and glue the pieces to the gray ears. Sew 2 buttons on the hood at the front rim for the eyes. Glue three pipe cleaners on each side for whiskers.

You can now decorate the hood with felt ears, button eyes and even whiskers!
The best Halloween costume is one that's all your own. Read on to find out how you can make a unique mask that no one else will be wearing.

Halloween Paper Plate Masks

Paper Plate Masks Halloween Craft
Whether your mask is silly or scary, no one will have a Halloween costume quite like yours.

What You'll Need

Paper plates

Blunt scissors

Pencil

Markers

Trims such as ribbon

Pipe cleaners

Yarn

Hole punch

Craft glue

Old sunglasses

Cut a paper plate in half. Hold the plate half up to your face and mark the position of your eyes. Cut out two holes for your eyes.

Decorate the mask to look like an animal, a monster, or a fancy party mask. You can even trim the plate half into the shape of a cat or dog.

Draw the features on the mask, and glue on trims such as yarn for hair. Punch a hole on each side of the mask. Cut two pieces of ribbon to tie the mask on.

Another idea is to glue the mask to a pair of old sunglasses without lenses.

