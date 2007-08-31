Halloween Costume Crafts for Kids

" " Be the scariest vampire or spookiest ghost thisHalloween using these Halloween costume craft ideas.

Halloween, first recognized as a holiday in America in the 19th century, is now one of the most popular yearly events for adults and children alike. As autumn arrives, the leaves change colors, houses become haunted with scary decorations, and children pick out their favorite costumes in preparation for trick-or-treating.

In this article, you'll find the best ideas for Halloween costume crafts to transform your Halloween costume from ordinary to 'spooktacular.' Check out the following pages for more Halloween fun!

Ogre Costume

Win the award for scariest costume at your Halloween party with this ogre costume that will be a haunting sight all night.

Magician Costume

No tricks here, just treats with this unique magician costume that will cast a spell on your family and friends.

Zombie Costume

No need to sleep when you're a zombie! Scare your friends or spook your family with this zombie costume.

Halloween Butterfly Mask

Looking for something less scary and more stunning for your Halloween costume? This butterfly mask does the trick.

Halloween Hood

There's a mouse in your haunted house! Wear this halloween hood and watch your guests shriek with laughter.

Halloween Paper Plates Masks

Create a Halloween costume all your own with simple mask instructions that will transform your costume in no time!

Be ready for the thrills and chills of Halloween with these easy-to-make Halloween costumes. Get started now with the ogre costume that will have all your friends and family green with envy.

