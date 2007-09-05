Groundhog Day Activities

A shadow on Groundhog Day means six more weeks of winter!
On February 2 of every year, Americans celebrate Groundhog Day when we await the presence of the famous creature in the hopes that he will give us the good news we have all been waiting for all winter -- an early spring!

The tradition states that if the groundhog emerges and doesn't see his shadow, then spring is soon on its way. But, if the groundhog finds his shadow, then winter will continue for 6 more weeks.

In this article, you'll discover family-friendly ways to welcome Groundhog Day, even in the cold winter weather. Check out the following pages for ways you can play along with the groundhog and create your own shadow fun.

Hidden Shadow Collage Game

Race to find the groundhog's hidden shadow in this Groundhog Day game that you can play with family and friends.

Groundhog Day Shadow Investigation

Be ready for the whatever the weather may bring on Groundhog Day with these fun-filled games. Get started now with the hidden shadow game that's a race to the finish!

On Groundhog Day, race to find the groundhog's shadow in these tricky collages.

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Old magazines

Scissors

Glue

Have everyone make a board. Cut lots of pictures out of magazines. Paste them onto a piece of construction paper so they completely cover it.

Cut out a small groundhog from brown construction paper and another out of black for the shadow. Paste them onto your collage. Now make flaps.

To make a flap, cut a small square from a magazine page that will completely cover one of the objects in your collage. Paste down one edge of the flap onto your collage. Continue doing this all over your collage.

Let the glue dry. When the flap is lifted, the object is revealed.

To play the game, the players exchange boards. When start is called, the players race to find the groundhog and its shadow. If they tear a flap, they lose the game.

Continue your Groundhog Day fun with the Groundhog Day shadow investigation game that lets you play with light and shadow just like the groundhog himself.

Groundhog Day Shadow Investigation Activity
Never celebrated Groundhog Day? Here's a great way to make the day fun and memorable, even for the first time.

What You'll Need:

Stiff paper

Ruler

Pencil

Crayons

Scissors

Masking tape

Flashlight

Celebrate Groundhog Day by investigating shadows with a flashlight and a stand-up groundhog drawing.

The traditional tale about this day is that the groundhog wakes from his winter hibernation on February 2 (the midpoint of winter) and comes out of his hole.

The groundhog is then supposed to take a peek around. If he sees his shadow, it means there will be 6 more weeks of winter cold. If he does not, warm weather is on the way.

Though the tale is popular, it is not scientifically accurate! But you can still take advantage of the holiday to learn something about shadow casting.

On a piece of stiff paper, draw a horizontal line about 1-1/2 inches from the bottom for a ground line. Draw a groundhog sitting on the ground line. Color your groundhog, and cut off the excess paper around his outline (but don't cut along the ground line).

Fold the bottom of the paper on the ground line so that the bottom becomes a base for a stand-up groundhog. Tape the base to the floor.

Darken the room and shine a flashlight at the groundhog from different angles. Notice what happens to the groundhog's shadow as you change the angle and distance of the light you shine on him.

