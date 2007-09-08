Fourth of July Activities

Celebrate the Fourth of July with these Independence Day Decorations.

Fourth of July activities for kids are the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. The United States celebrates this day because on July 4, 1776 the United States declared its independence from Great Britain.

It is a tradition to celebrate this holiday with fireworks, picnics, barbecues, and patriotic displays, like the flag and the Statue of Liberty. Try out some of the fun Fourth of July activities below and you'll be ready for a good time.

Lady Liberty Costume

Red, White, and Blue Bugs

Red, White, and Blue Bugs

Independence Day Decorations

Your house and yard aren't the only places you can put Fourth of July decorations. You can put them on your nails too!

Wear your patriotism on your sleeve. Learn how to make the Lady Liberty Costume in the next section.

Lady Liberty Costume

Try this Fourth of July activity and create a Lady Liberty costume to show your patriotic spirit.

Commemorate Independence Day with patriotic Fourth of July activities, like this Lady Liberty Costume.

In 1886, France gave the United States a beautiful lady as a gift. This beautiful lady, the Statue of Liberty, was the first thing millions of immigrants saw on their way to a new life of freedom as their ships came into the New York harbor. Dress up like the Statue of Liberty and celebrate the joys of independence.

What You'll Need:

Green yarn

Green headband

Green poster board

Stapler

Brown construction paper

Tape

Cotton

Orange spray paint

Glue

Nontoxic green face paint

Green bedsheet

Sandals

Green notebook

How to make the Lady Liberty Costume:

Make a long green wig from yarn held in place by a green headband.

Make a crown (the base should be long enough to go around your head) out of green poster board, staple the ends, and tuck the base of the crown into the headband to hold it more tightly in place.

Roll brown construction paper into a cone and tape it in place for a torch.

Have an adult help you spray paint the cotton orange, and glue it to the top of the torch.

Paint your face and arms with nontoxic green face paint.

Wrap a green bedsheet around you like a sari or a toga, pull on a pair of sandals, grab a green notebook to use as a stone tablet (the original tablet is inscribed with the Declaration of Independence), and march down the street holding your torch high!

Add a little decoration to your picnic table this year with red, white, and blue bugs.

Red, White, and Blue Bugs

Red, white, and blue bugs Fourth of July activity

You won't mind having these red, white, and blue bugs at your Independence Day picnic. They're the only bugs that can sit at your table without bugging anyone, which makes them a great Fourth of July activity.

What you'll need:

Peanuts in the shell

Red, white, and blue paint

Paintbrushes

Wiggle eyes

Dried maple seeds

Glue

Hairpins

Wire cutters

Hat pins

To make the body, paint a whole peanut shell red, white, and blue.

Glue on 2 wiggle eyes and 2 dried maple seeds for the wings. (If you don't have maple seeds, cut wings from construction paper.)

Ask an adult to cut hairpins in half to make 6 legs. Bend the ends of the hairpins to make feet. Then poke the legs into the sides of the peanut body.

Carefully poke 2 hat pins into the bug's head for its antennae.

Make a whole line of bugs leading up to a big cake centerpiece!

Your table isn't the only place for decorations, your hands can have them too.

Independence Day Nail Decorations

Celebrate Independence Day on your nails.

This Fourth of July be sure to show your patriotism with these Independence Day nail decorations. The stars and stripes have never looked better!

Paint nails white. Let dry. Repeat.

Paint the top left one-third of the nail bright blue. Let dry.

Using red paint, paint thin, diagonal stripes over the white area.

Using white paint and a toothpick, paint white dots in the blue area to create the stars.

The Fourth of July is about America's independence. You can show you patriotism with these fun Fourth of July activities.

