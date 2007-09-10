" " Your dad will love his Father's Day gift,

Father's day crafts for kids give little kids an opportunity to get their hands dirty while making a special keepsake to give to dad. These easy projects are meant to be easy to make -- and are easy on the budget, too.

On the following pages, you'll find Father's Day craft projects with step-by-step instructions. Choose what you think he'll like -- from golf projects to cookies and more -- and start making memories.

Advertisement

Mini-Golf

Show your dad he's "par"-fect with this miniature golf course -- a hole-in-one gift he'll never forget.

A Hug for You Card

Dad can never get enough hugs from you. Show him how much he is loved with a hug card he can carry with him everywhere.

All About Dad Poster

How much do you know about your dad? Find out with this poster that you create with fun facts and images about him.

Giant Dad Cookies

Make Dad a treat as sweet as he is to you. Decorate these Father's Day cookies with special messages for him.

Dad's Key Keeper

Dad will never lose his keys again with this special key keeper -- a Father's Day gift made just by you.

Dandy Desk Organizer

Help dad keep his desk organized every day with this practical gift he'll love to use because it reminds him of you.

Dad's Bookmark

Dad used to read you nighttime stories -- now you can help dad read his own stories with this unique bookmark.

Gingerbread Air Freshener

The scent of gingerbread is a reminder of home and a Father's Day gift that's easy to make.

Get on course for the perfect Father's Day gifts, starting with a special mini-golf game that he'll love to play. Learn how easy it is to create, with materials you already have at home.

For more fun holiday activities and crafts, see: