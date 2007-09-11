Earth Day Activities

Make a tiny forest for Earth Day.
Make a tiny forest for Earth Day.

Earth Day activities for kids help us celebrate Earth Day -- a special observance on April 22 each year. It was created to inspire us to show our appreciation of the planet Earth and to fight against pollution.

Most people are reminded on Earth Day of the importance of being environmentally conscious -- which means we should take care of our planet by not wasting its resources -- as well as work for clean air, clean lakes and rivers, and live in harmony with the other animals with whom we share our space on this Earth.

Advertisement

In this article you'll find different ways to celebrate Earth Day as you show your support for our planet. Check out the following pages to get started on these fun and Earth-friendly activities.

Earth Day Headbands

Your friends and neighbors will "get the message" about Earth Day when they see it displayed on your headband.

Sprouting Sunflowers

Celebrate Earth Day by growing your own sunflower sprouts. You and Mother Nature -- what a combination!

Animal Tracks

Did a wolf walk across your paper? It's easy to pretend when you make these animal-track stamps.

Tiny-Tree Forest

Magazine Page Envelopes

Show your support of Earth Day by reusing and recycling your magazines. These envelopes are a great start.

Our Favorite Planet

Learn about the Earth -- everyone's favorite planet -- and then share your news with friends in a fun game.

Earth Day Parade

What's more fun than a parade, especially when you create the decorations yourself? Gather your friends and have a blast.

Start your Earth Day celebration by letting other know how you feel about the environment. You don't have to say a word -- they can read all about it on your headband!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Earth Day Headbands
  2. Grow Sunflowers for Earth Day
  3. Animal Tracks Earth Day Activity
  4. Construct a Tiny-Tree Forest for Earth Day
  5. Make Magazine Page Envelopes
  6. Find Earth Day Factoids
  7. Earth Day Parade

Earth Day Headbands

Good News Headbands Earth Day Activity
Good News Headbands Earth Day Activity

Walk around the neighborhood wearing your Earth Day headband -- your neighbors will see your Earth Day messages proudly displayed. And it's a great way to recycle old newspapers.

What You'll Need:

Old newspaper

Advertisement

Stapler

Crayons

Markers

Scissors

Cut a strip of old newspaper long enough to wrap around your head, with a couple inches left over. When you have the length you want, cut 6 to 8 more strips the same length. Staple them together to make a thick strip. Then staple the ends together to make a headband that fits your head.

Think of a good Earth Day message to write in big letters around the band. "Save the Earth!" and "Clean up Your Earth Today!" are some sample messages you might write. Use your imagination to come up with your own slogan.

Decorate the headband with drawings of fruits, flowers, birds, fish, animals, trees, and butterflies. Your friends and neighbors will surely get the message!

You can also show your support of the environment by going organic -- that's helping plants to grow naturally. Start by sprouting some sunflowers. You can even eat the sprouts!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Grow Sunflowers for Earth Day

This Earth Day project gets you started with sprouting sunflowers -- a back-to-nature activity that's simple and fun. You've probably seen a great big yellow sunflower, but did you know that the little sunflower sprouts are very popular -- as food? They are sweet, crunchy, and good for you, too.

What You'll Need:

Raw sunflower seeds

Advertisement

Empty plastic containers

Soil

Newspaper

Scissors

To make sunflower sprouts, fill your containers with soil, and place the raw seeds on top. Make sure that your seeds are raw -- if they have been salted or roasted they will not sprout.

Cover the seeds with a double layer of newspaper, and water the seeds through the paper. Put the containers in a sunny window, and check them every day to make sure the newspaper stays wet.

In a few days you will see tiny sprouts coming out of your seeds under the paper. After they have grown an inch, take away the newspaper, and let the sun shine on them. The sprouts will turn green and grow bigger.

Before the second set of leaves opens on each sprout, snip them with scissors. Rinse the sprouts off, and pat them dry. Now you can put your fresh sprouts into a salad or sandwich.

If you want to grow sunflowers, soak the unshelled seeds overnight. Plant them in a large container, and keep the soil moist. Your seeds will sprout in about 2 weeks. The plants grow very large and need to be transplanted to bigger and bigger containers or to an outside garden

Earth Day means protecting the environment for our animal friends too. To learn how to make "animal tracks" stamps, just keep reading!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Animal Tracks Earth Day Activity

Animal Tracks Earth Day Activity
Animal Tracks Earth Day Activity

Make animal tracks across your letters and notes as part of your Earth Day celebration. These stamps are fun to make, and you'll be doing your part by reusing some materials that might otherwise be thrown away.

What You'll Need:

Paper

Advertisement

Pencil

Block of wood

Double-sided tape

Foam tray (the kind that vegetables or meat is packaged on)

Scissors

Markers or ink pad

Paper towels

Draw some animal tracks. You can either do some research about your favorite animal or make up your own tracks.

Cover a side of the wooden block completely with double-sided tape. You may need to use more than one piece of tape. Don't peel the paper off the front side of the tape yet.

Lay a piece of paper over the tracks you have drawn. Trace them with a black marker. This is your pattern. Lay your pattern on top of the foam tray. Trace over the tracks with a dull pencil, pressing hard enough to leave marks in the foam.

Cut out the tracks with sharp scissors. When all the tracks are cut out, peel the backing off the double sided tape on the block. Press the tracks onto the tape. Apply color to the stamp with a marker or an ink pad -- apply as evenly as possible. Press the stamp firmly onto a piece of paper.

Before you use a different color, clean your stamp by pressing it a few times on a damp paper towel, then on a dry paper towel.

You'll feel like a giant when you visit Tiny-Tree Forest. Find out on the next page how to create this wee world.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Construct a Tiny-Tree Forest for Earth Day

Tiny-Tree Forest Earth Day Activity
Tiny-Tree Forest Earth Day Activity

Celebrate Earth Day by creating your own Tiny-Tree Forest. No need to hire a construction crew -- these "trees" are actually tiny air plants that grow out of a button!

­What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Large button

Cool-temp glue gun

Baby food jar with lid

Tiny air plants

Dry moss

Tiny pebbles

Small ceramic animal

Eyedropper or mister

Get the biggest button you can find. Have an adult help you glue the button to the top of the lid of a baby food jar, using the cool-temp glue gun.

Ask your florist to help you select tiny air plants. Some possibilities are silver beads, toy cypress, Sedum Moranenci, Sedum dasyphyllum, cobweb houseleak, and Echeveria microcalyx. These tiny plants need no soil or sand -- they grow in the air! You can attach them to your button with a drop of cool-temp glue.

Collect tiny pebbles -- they'll look like huge boulders in Tiny-Tree Forest. Fill the spaces between your plants with the pebbles, bits of moss, and a tiny ceramic animal. Keep your forest somewhere safe.

­The plants will stay healthy if you give them a few drops of water from an eye dropper or mist sprayer every few days. Fill the jar up with fun buttons or interesting pebbles. Then put the jar lid on top for an extra-special look!

You can help to save real trees by making magazine page envelopes. Click into the next section to find out how.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Make Magazine Page Envelopes

A great way to celebrate Earth Day is by making magazine page envelopes. You'll be helping to save trees by reusing and recycling the magazines you already have at your house. And these envelopes are much more colorful than envelopes you might buy.

What You'll Need:

Magazine pages

Advertisement

Tape

Address labels

To make your own envelopes out of magazine pages, pick a page with a pretty picture on it.

Fold 1/3 of the page over, and tape up the sides. Fold the top part of the page down to make the flap.

After you put your letter inside, seal the flap with a piece of tape. Use an address label on the front so the postal carrier can read the address!

How much do you really know about Earth? Here's a chance to increase your knowledge and have some fun with your friends. Learn all about it on the next page.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Find Earth Day Factoids

Our Favorite Planet Earth Day Activity
Our Favorite Planet Earth Day Activity

What better day than Earth Day to show our support of our favorite planet? Still, even though the Earth is where we live, you might not give it much thought. You could find out some surprising facts when you read about our amazing home.

What You'll Need:

One or more books about the Earth

Advertisement

Paper

Pen

Our planet is a pretty interesting place. Scientists think the Earth is about 4,600,000,000 years old. (That's more than four and a half billion years.) It's 93,000,000 miles from the sun. (That's 93 million miles.) And at the center of the Earth, the temperature is about 9,000 degrees. (That's very hot!)

Check out some books about the Earth from your library, and see what else you can learn about your home.

Write down the most interesting things you learned from the books you read. Then find 10 fun facts to share with your friends. After that, play the "Our Favorite Planet" quiz by making up questions about the things you've learned and shared. The person who can answer the most questions correctly is the winner!

Top off your Earth Day celebration with a parade around the neighborhood. For some interesting suggestions, keep reading.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Earth Day Parade

When Earth Day rolls around on April 22, gather your friends for an Earth Day parade. It's a great way to show your support for the environment, and you might even encourage some adults to become Earth-friendly!

What You'll Need:

Bicycles

Advertisement

Newspaper streamers

Recycled cloth strips

Bottle caps

Twigs, branches, leaves, pinecones

Decorate your bicycles, your wagons, your dogs, and yourself with newspaper streamers, strips of recycled cloth, bottle-cap noisemakers -- anything you can string together using recycled goods.

Make sure you ask your parents to take plenty of pictures. Then write to your local newspaper about your private parade. Next year, you might wind up featured in the newspapers you recycle!

Be sure to clean up after you're done -- and remember to save the leftover materials for next year's parade.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...