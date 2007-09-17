Celebrate the fifth of May with these fun Cinco de Mayo activities for kids. On May 5, 1982 Mexico defeated the invading French army. Today, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to commemorate that battle.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is typically celebrated with parades, mariachi music, traditional dancing and of course food. With the following activities, you'll be on your way to having a fiesta of your own.

Tasty Tortilla Roll-up Treats

These traditional tortillas make a yummy snack or party treat on Cinco de Mayo.

Chocolate Mexicana

The Aztecs knew a good thing when they found it -- chocolate! Make this yummy drink and share in a little Mexican history.

Maraca Music

No fiesta is complete without music. When you make these sound makers, you'll be the hit of every party.

These activities will get you started with your Cinco de Mayo celebration. Keep reading to learn about a yummy treat that everyone will enjoy.

