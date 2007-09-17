Cinco de Mayo Activities

Celebrate the fifth of May with these fun Cinco de Mayo activities for kids. On May 5, 1982 Mexico defeated the invading French army. Today, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to commemorate that battle.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is typically celebrated with parades, mariachi music, traditional dancing and of course food. With the following activities, you'll be on your way to having a fiesta of your own.

Tasty Tortilla Roll-up Treats

These traditional tortillas make a yummy snack or party treat on Cinco de Mayo.

Chocolate Mexicana

The Aztecs knew a good thing when they found it -- chocolate! Make this yummy drink and share in a little Mexican history.

Maraca Music

No fiesta is complete without music. When you make these sound makers, you'll be the hit of every party.

These activities will get you started with your Cinco de Mayo celebration. Keep reading to learn about a yummy treat that everyone will enjoy.

A great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is with tasty tortilla roll-up treats. These tasty treats are easy-to-make and have the wonderful flavors of Mexico!

What You'll Need:

Flour tortillas

Cream cheese

Mild salsa

Lettuce

Tomato

Olives

Table knife

Spoon

Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on a flour tortilla. Spoon a little salsa over the cream cheese (if you don't like spicy foods, you can skip this step).

Then put some lettuce, sliced tomatoes (ask an adult to help you slice them), olives, and any other veggies you like on top. Roll the tortilla up, and eat it. Mucho gusto!

While you can enjoy these treats later in the day, wake up early on Cinco de Mayo and surprise the whole family with a special breakfast beverage. Keep reading to learn about a traditional drink that you can make.

Make delicious Chocolate Mexicano, or Mexican hot chocolate, for a breakfast treat.

What You'll Need:

Two 3-ounce squares of Mexican chocolate (or 6 ounces of sweet baker's chocolate)

6 cups milk

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon (if using baker's chocolate)

Saucepan

Eggbeater

Mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Cups

Measuring spoons

Cinnamon sticks for garnish

Cayenne pepper (optional)

Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and cook over low heat. Let an adult in on your secret breakfast treat so they can help you adjust the stove temperature. Stir the mixture constantly so it doesn't burn.

When all the chocolate has melted and the mixture is blended, carefully pour the liquid into a large mixing bowl. Using an eggbeater or electric mixer, whip until frothy. (You could also pour the liquid into a blender and whip it that way.)

When the hot chocolate is ready, pour it into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick. A pinch of cayenne pepper can be added for some real south of the border heat! This recipe serves 4 people.

It wouldn't be a Cinco de Mayo celebration without a little music. Add your own touch with maraca music. Keep reading to learn how to make your own maracas.

­

Maraca Music Cinco de Mayo Activity

Music is the heart of any Cinco de Mayo celebration. Keep the beat colorful and lively with maraca music. Originally made out of gourds filled with dried beans or seeds, maracas are percussion instruments that are easy and fun to play.

What You'll Need:

Small screwdriver

2 clear stiff plastic cups

Colored tape

Colored pencil

Medium-sized colored beads

Ribbon

Have an adult help you use the screwdriver to poke a pencil-sized hole in the bottom of one of the plastic cups.

Wind colored tape around the colored pencil to make a candy-cane striped pattern. Then slide the pencil into the hole you just made. Wind more colored tape thickly around the pencil to hold it in place.

Fill the cup with an assortment of colored beads. Then place the other cup rim-to-rim with the first cup to make a closed container. Stick the cups together with colored tape. If you'd like, tie a ribbon around the pencil where it meets the cup's bottom to make a pretty streamer.

You'll have food, drinks, and music when you complete these Cinco de Mayo activities.

