The Chinese New Year is the most important of the traditional Chinese holidays with month-long celebrations to bring good fortune. With these special Chinese New Year crafts for kids, you can welcome your own good luck for the year.

The following article will introduce you to decorations and activities you can enjoy during the Chinese New Year. Read the following pages for more ways you can bring good fortune to your family and friends.

Luck Lantern

Make your Chinese New Year holiday season bright with this luck lantern that will attract good luck into your home.

New Year's Drum

Make some noise for your Chinese New Year celebrations and enjoy the sweet sounds of family fun.

Lion Mask

Create the perfect mask to welcome in the lion dance on the third day of the Chinese New Year festivities.

Frozen Fireworks

Golden Dragon Puppet

Use your hands and fingers to make this golden dragon puppet come to life as you welcome in the New Year.

Reflect the fortune of the Chinese New Year season with a good luck lantern. Learn how easily you can create this special centerpiece that will brighten the festivities for everyone in your house.

