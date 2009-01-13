" " Breakfast in bed is a delicious surprise for any occasion. George Doyle/Thinkstock

Breakfast in bed is a great way to give mom a break and start her special day off right. Here's a recipe for banana pecan pancakes that the kids can help make, along with adult supervision, of course.

Recipe Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

1-1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 medium bananas, mashed

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Additional vegetable oil for cooking

Maple syrup for topping

The flour, sugar and baking powder need to be mixed together in one bowl; the milk, eggs and vegetable oil should be mixed in another. Once both are mixed separately, mix them together in one large bowl.

To toast the pecans, chop them up and spread them across a baking sheet. Bake them at around 350-degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, shaking them up occasionally so that all the sides reach a nice even brown.

Next, mash up the bananas and add them to the batter, along with the pecans.

Add some vegetable oil to a skillet or griddle and pour out a circle of batter. About a quarter cup of batter per pancake is a good target, and once the bottom side of the pancake has reached a nice firm brown it's time to flip.

Add a side of maple syrup and some O.J to her breakfast try and mom is ready for her meal.