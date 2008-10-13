28 Fun Halloween Crafts

" " A cute spider full of sweet treats.

Not all spiders are scary. This eight-legged fella dispenses treats as sweet as he is!

What You'll Need

Papier-mache paste

Scrap paper or newspaper

10- to 12-inch-diameter balloon

Medium-size bowl

Lightweight cardboard

Felt: 1 sheet black, 1/2 sheet white, scrap burgundy

Fabric pencil

Scissors

Masking tape

4 double-sheets newspaper

2 paintbrushes, 1 inch each

Black acrylic craft paint

6-inch foam ball

Foam cutter or serrated knife

Toothpicks

Black chenille stems: 8 bump, 1 straight

Awl

Black electrical tape or other type of strong adhesive

Strong craft glue

Making Papier-Mache Paste

Combine 2 cups cold water and 1/2 cup flour in medium-size bowl. Set aside. Bring 2 cups water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add flour mixture to boiling water; stir constantly until mixture returns to a boil. Remove from heat; stir in 3 tablespoons sugar. Transfer to medium-size bowl, and let mixture cool and thicken, approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Making Spider Candy Bowl

Step 1: Cover your workspace with scrap paper or newspaper. Blow up the balloon, and set on the bowl to hold in place.

Step 2: Draw a 6-inch-diameter circle onto cardboard and black felt; cut out. Set the felt circle aside. Tape the cardboard circle to the top of the balloon (opposite the knot) with masking tape, running the tape in a spoke pattern across the top of the balloon. This will be the bottom of the bowl.

" " The cardboard will form the base of the bowl.

Step 3: Tear newspaper into strips roughly 2X11 inches. You'll need approximately 1 double page for each layer of papier-mache.

Step 4: Using a 1-inch paintbrush, apply a bit of papier-mache paste onto a large vertical section of the balloon. Place a newspaper strip on this area, and smooth down with more paste. Repeat the process, laying strips vertically and slightly overlapping each other. Continue until the newspaper strips reach as high as you'd like your candy bowl to be.

" " With the paintbrush apply papier-mache paste to the balloon and the paper strips.

Step 5: Let the first layer dry. (Leave balloon on mixing bowl, but rotate it every couple of hours so all parts of it are exposed to air.) Each layer will need approximately 8 hours to dry.

Step 6: Once the first layer is dry, apply another layer of strips horizontally over the balloon, slightly overlapping each strip as before. Let dry. Repeat with a second vertical layer and a second horizontal layer. Remember to let each layer dry thoroughly.

Step 7: When all layers are dry, gently pop the balloon, and remove it from the papier-mache. Masking tape will still be attached to balloon -- cut it away and smooth the ends down over the cardboard insert. Trim top of bowl to desired size.

Step 8: Using a 1-inch paintbrush, paint both the interior and exterior with 2 layers of black paint. Let dry between coats.

Step 9: Place the felt circle in the bottom of the bowl to cover the cardboard and masking tape. Glue, if desired.

Step 10: Using a foam cutter or a serrated knife, cut the foam ball in half. Paint one half black. To create a drying stand, place the other half, round side up, on a flat surface; stick a toothpick in the bottom half, and put the painted half on the toothpick. Let dry for 1 hour before handling.

Step 11: Bend the bump chenille stems into leg shapes. Use the awl to poke 4 holes in each side of the bowl. Stick the legs through the holes and attach to the interior sides of the bowl using small pieces of electrical tape. Glue the black foam shape to the front of the bowl. Let dry.

Step 12: Download Spider Candy Bowl pattern and use it to cut an oval from white felt and a smaller oval from burgundy; glue in place for the spider's mouth. Cut 2 more ovals from white felt for eyes, and cut pupils from black felt; glue black pieces onto white. Cut two 2-inch pieces from the straight chenille stem; bend them in half, and attach one half to the back of each eye with craft glue. Poke small holes in the foam with a toothpick, and insert the stems so the eyes protrude from the face.

Now that you've served up your guests all the candy they can eat, it's time to make sure that their sweet teeth are still satisfied once the party is over. Go to the next page to make Halloween treat bags for your guests to take home or to give away to trick-or-treaters.