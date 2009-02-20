How to Draw a Topcoat in 5 Steps

" " Learn how to draw a woman in a fashionable topcoat following step-by-step directions. Develop your artistic talent as you learn how to draw people. Publications International, Ltd.

This woman has style and attitude to spare! With her long topcoat and chic wraparound hat and scarf, she's ready to brave the elements on even the coldest winter day.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in a fashionable topcoat above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Check out the next page for the first step.