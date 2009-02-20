How to Draw a Topcoat in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a woman in a fashionable topcoat following step-by-step directions. Develop your artistic talent as you learn how to draw people.
Learn how to draw a woman in a fashionable topcoat following step-by-step directions. Develop your artistic talent as you learn how to draw people.
Publications International, Ltd.

This woman has style and attitude to spare! With her long topcoat and chic wraparound hat and scarf, she's ready to brave the elements on even the coldest winter day.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in a fashionable topcoat above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Check out the next page for the first step.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Clothing Outline
  3. 3. Draw the Coat
  4. 4. Add Detail to the Coat
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Outline

­

Sketch an egg for the head. Divide the egg into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the egg into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the head. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Add a line between the rectangles for the waist. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders, kneecap, and ankles. Draw odd-shaped rectangles for the hands and feet.

Check out the next page.

Advertisement

2. Draw the Clothing Outline

­

Block the hat with rectangles and ovals. Shape the profile of the face with a curly line. Draw the neck with curved lines and extend them to form the shoulders. Sketch a U-shaped figure for the neckline. Use long straight lines to shape the coat and slacks. Add a short straight line to form the hand.

We'll draw the coat on the next page.

Advertisement

3. Draw the Coat

­

Draw in a curved line for the eyebrows and an oval with pointed edges for the eye. Shape the nose with an L-shaped line and a straight line. Draw a full mouth as shown.

Add uneven lines to give the hat shape. Use two curved lines for the sweater collar and two triangles for the coat collar. Shape the coat and slacks with long straight lines. Draw a curved line for the bottom of the sweater. Shape the shoes with curved lines. Add several short lines to the sleeves, sweater, and slacks to show folds. Draw the hand with curved lines as shown.

Advertisement

We'll add some detail to the coat on the next page.

4. Add Detail to the Coat

­
­

Finish the eyes with blackened ovals­ and the eyelids with V-shapes. Add two small curves on the top of the hat for shading. Use squiggles on the collar, coat, and slacks for folds and wrinkles. Sketch zigzag lines to form the gloves in the right hand. Use V-shapes for the shoes.

Check out the next page for the final step.

Advertisement

5. Add the Final Touches

­

Add zigzag lines over the coat, slacks, and sweater for wrinkles. Shade the collar, coat, gloves, and slacks. Add three round buttons to the right side of the coat. Draw a wavy line at mid-chest for detail.

Great job! This woman is ready for a day on the town.

Advertisement

To go from the daytime look of the topcoat to a more formal evening look, see the next section to learn how to draw a woman in a cocktail dress.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...