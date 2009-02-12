How to Draw Tanker Cars in 5 Steps

" " Draw tanker cars to create a realistic freight train for your railroad scene. Publications International, Ltd.

Tanker cars are part of every freight train, hauling liquid cargo to its destination. Use our easy instructions to draw your own tanker cars.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above tanker car. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.