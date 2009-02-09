How to Draw Submarines in 6 Steps

" " Submarines jump out of the ocean depths and onto your sketchpad with our drawing directions. Publications International, Ltd.

­­Submarines explore the ocean from top to bottom. Yo­u can draw these amazing boats with the easy-to-follow directions below.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above submarine. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.