How to Draw Submarines in 6 Steps

Submarines jump out of the ocean depths and onto your sketchpad with our drawing directions.
­­Submarines explore the ocean from top to bottom. Yo­u can draw these amazing boats with the easy-to-follow directions below.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above submarine. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Hull
  2. 2. Draw the Deck
  3. 3. Add the Periscope and Railings
  4. 4. Add Windows
  5. 5. Add Bubbles and Deck Detail
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Hull

­

­Draw a long football-like shape for the main body of the submarine. Add a curved line from one point to the other to create the side of the boat.

On the next page, we'll work on drawing the deck of our submarine.

2. Draw the Deck

Draw a rectangular shape with two curved edges in the center of the deck. Add a curved line toward the top of the shape to create a U-shape block. Sketch four rectangular shapes to create the rails on the edge of the deck.

We'll work on adding more detail to the deck on the next page.

3. Add the Periscope and Railings

­
­

­Draw a railing on top of the U-shape block. Add a couple thin cylinders to make the periscope tower on top. Sketch some short bars on the side railings. Use a curved line to split the side of the sub. Add an oblong oval shape on the side, and divide it with a curved line.

On the next page, we'll work on adding some windows.

4. Add Windows

­
­

­Draw circular windows on the sub's side as well as near the top of the U-shape block. Also, add rectangular windows to the block and some thin rectangles for details. Sketch the wedge shapes of the propeller at the back of the sub. Add a hatch rectangle toward the back end of the sub.

We'll add detail to the deck and some bubbles on the next page.

5. Add Bubbles and Deck Detail

­Sketch lines cutting across the deck. Add bubbles floating up from the sub.

We're almost done! We'll add the final touches on the next page.

6. Add the Final Touches

­

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

