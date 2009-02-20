How to Draw a Skier in 5 Steps

" " This skier is ready for a wintertime adventure. For your own adventure, draw this skier by following the five simple steps in this article. Publications International, Ltd.

­Clad in winter gear and boasting a cheerf­ul expression, this skier looks right at home on the slopes. Learn how to draw this skier for your own snowy adventure.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above skier. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

