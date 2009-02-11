How to Draw Passenger Planes in 5 Steps

Flight Image Gallery Learn to draw passenger planes with our easy directions. See more flight pictures­.
Publications International, Ltd.

­Travel the world in your ima­gination with this drawing project. Easy step-by-step instructions show you how to draw passenger planes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above passenger plane. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Wings
  2. 2. Add the Tail and Body Detail
  3. 3. Draw the Engines
  4. 4. Draw the Windows
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body and Wings

­For the main body, draw a long, cylindrical shape with a bump at the top of one end. Add two wings coming off the body at an angle.

On the next page, we'll add the tail.

2. Add the Tail and Body Detail

Draw triangular shapes for the tail section. Add a wedge shape in the top tail fin to create more detail. Draw two lines along the length of the body (curve the lines up a bit at the plane's nose). Add the curved cockpit window.

On the next page, we'll add the engines.

3. Draw the Engines

­Draw two wedges below the nearest wing. Add bullet shapes and cylinders underneath the wedges. Draw small, rounded cones on the back side of the wing. These are the jet engines. Add two small cones and a half-circle on the far wing to indicate the engines there.

We'll add windows to our plane on the next page.

4. Draw the Windows

Draw four square-shape doors along the side of the plane. Add cockpit windows and small windows along the plane's side.

We'll finish our drawing on the next page.

5. Add the Final Touches

­Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase any extra lines.

Hone your drawing skills at Mach 1 with our next project. Learn to draw a jet.

