How to Draw Passenger Planes in 5 Steps

­Travel the world in your ima­gination with this drawing project. Easy step-by-step instructions show you how to draw passenger planes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above passenger plane. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

