How to Draw Pachycephalosaurus in 7 Steps

Its all-over spots make Pachycephalosaurus a cool dinosaur to draw. See more dinosaur pictures. Publications International, Ltd.­

­With its all-o­ver spots and bumps, Pachycephalosaurus is fun to look at and even more fun to draw and color. Be creative and make up your own spot patterns and color ideas when drawing this dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the first step on the next page.