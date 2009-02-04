How to Draw Pachycephalosaurus in 7 Steps

Its all-over spots make Pachycephalosaurus a cool dinosaur to draw. See more dinosaur pictures.
Publications International, Ltd.­

­With its all-o­ver spots and bumps, Pachycephalosaurus is fun to look at and even more fun to draw and color. Be creative and make up your own spot patterns and color ideas when drawing this dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the first step on the next page.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Head
  2. 2. Add the Tail and Leg
  3. 3. Draw the Thigh and Forearm
  4. 4. Add the Claws and Toes
  5. 5. Draw the Spots
  6. 6. Add the Eyes and Mouth
  7. 7. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body and Head

­Start with an oval for the body and an upside-down pear shape for the dinosaur's head. Add a shape connecting the two for the neck.

It doesn't look like much now, but in the next step we'll add the tail and legs.

2. Add the Tail and Leg

­Draw two curved lines into a point to make the tail. Make the leg on the far side of the Pachycephalosaurus's body by drawing a fat question mark for the shin and a rounded rectangle for the top of the foot. (The thigh will be hidden by the body.) Draw a thin, upside-down pear shape for the forearm.

Head over to the next page and we'll continue our work on the arms and legs.

3. Draw the Thigh and Forearm

­On the near side of the Pachycephalosaurus's body, draw an upside-down egg for the thigh, an upside-down pear shape for the shin, and a curved rectangle for the foot. Sketch a rounded rectangle for the upper arm and a thin pear shape for the forearm.

Our dinosaur is starting to take shape! Let's move on to the next page where we'll toughen this guy up by adding some claws.

4. Add the Claws and Toes

Draw thin claws for the fingers and fatter claws for the toes. Add some small rounded triangles to make the bumps along the back of the head and top of the snout.

This spotted dinosaur seems to be missing something. Let's move on to the next page where we'll add the spots.

5. Draw the Spots

­Draw­ spots on the neck, body, tail, and legs. Follow the pattern of spots shown here, or make up your own. Keep copying the same drawings. Practice will make your new sketches easier and easier.

We're getting there, but what about his eyes and mouth? We'll add those on the next page. 

6. Add the Eyes and Mouth

­Add ovals for the eye and the nostril. Draw a line for the mouth. Finish the drawing by putting in more lines to make the muscles and skin folds.

We're basically done! Check out the next page, and we'll show you how to clean up our dinosaur drawing.

7. Add the Final Touches

­Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

