How to Draw Ouranosaurus in 7 Steps

Dinosaur Image Gallery The bumpy, ridged back and strong legs of the Ouranosaurus make it a cool dinosaur. See more dinosaur pictures­.
­The Ouranosaurus dinosaur's strong legs, tail, and fin made it a powerful dinosaur. Add some power to your drawing skills by learning how to draw it.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Ouranosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Draw the Tail and Legs
  3. 3. Add the Opposite Legs
  4. 4. Add the Face and Fin
  5. 5. Add Some Skin Features
  6. 6. Continue Work on Skin Details
  7. 7. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Head and Body

­Draw an egg on its side for the body. Add a peanut for the head, and connect the two shapes with a curved shape for the neck.

We'll add the tail and legs in the next section.

2. Draw the Tail and Legs

­Draw two curved lines to meet in a point for the tail. Add the front and back legs on the far side of the Ouranosaurus. The front leg will have a small oval for the upper leg and a longer shape for the lower leg. Draw a small, oblong shape for the front foot. The thigh of the back leg will be hidden from view, so draw a small shin and then a longer shape that flairs out into three toe shapes for the foot.

On the next page, we'll show you how to continue work on the legs.

3. Add the Opposite Legs

­Now draw the legs on the close side. The front leg should have a long pear shape for the upper leg, a shorter oval for the lower leg, and then the front foot. Sketch the back leg with a rounded oblong shape for the thigh, a peanut shape for the shin, and a form with three toe shapes similar to the back foot on the far side.

We'll add the facial features and the fin on the next page.

4. Add the Face and Fin

­Draw two humps along the back and tail to form the Ouranosaurus's fin. Make sure the top of the humps have ridges. Add the toenails on each of the four feet. Draw an oval for the eye and another for the ear. Don't forget the tear-drop shape for the nostril. Add a curved brow shape over the eye, and sketch the long lines for the mouth.

In the next section, we'll work on adding some skin features.

5. Add Some Skin Features

­Draw a wavy line along the neck, body, legs and tail. This line will show the variations in skin coloring. Add some bumpy ovals along the fin and back for more skin color.

We'll add some more skin details on the next page.

6. Continue Work on Skin Details

Add lines to form body detail. The lines in the legs will show muscles. Lines over the rest of the body show the skin folds and detail.

On the next page we'll finish up the drawing of our dinosaur.

7. Add the Final Touches

Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

