How to Draw Ouranosaurus in 7 Steps

The bumpy, ridged back and strong legs of the Ouranosaurus make it a cool dinosaur.

­The Ouranosaurus dinosaur's strong legs, tail, and fin made it a powerful dinosaur. Add some power to your drawing skills by learning how to draw it.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Ouranosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

