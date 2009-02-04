How to Draw Hypsilophodon in 7 Steps

" " Dinosaur Image Gallery Hypsilophodon dinosaurs all-over stripes are fun to draw and color. See more dinosaur pictures. ­Publications International, Ltd.

The Hypsilophodon dinosaur was covered in cool-looking stripes. Be creative when you're coloring the Hypsilophodon dinosaur. Remember, scientists don't have much information about what color dinosaurs were -- it can be the colors of your imagination!

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Hypsilophodon dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page, and we'll draw the body.