How to Draw Hypsilophodon in 7 Steps

Dinosaur Image Gallery Hypsilophodon dinosaurs all-over stripes are fun to draw and color. See more dinosaur pictures.
The Hypsilophodon dinosaur was covered in cool-looking stripes. Be creative when you're coloring the Hypsilophodon dinosaur. Remember, scientists don't have much information about what color dinosaurs were -- it can be the colors of your imagination!

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Hypsilophodon dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page, and we'll draw the body.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Head
  2. 2. Add the Tail and Legs
  3. 3. Draw the Thigh and Arm
  4. 4. Add the Claws
  5. 5. Draw the Stripes
  6. 6. Add the Final Details
  7. 7. Erase the Pencil Markings

1. Draw the Body and Head

­Start with a potato shape for the body. Draw­ a teardrop for the head, and connect it to the body with the neck.

It might look more like a vegetable rather than a dinosaur at this point, but we'll fix that in the next step. Head over to the next page to find out how.

2. Add the Tail and Legs

­

­Draw a long, pointed shape for the tail. Add a narrow oval for the arm on the far side of the body. Draw a rounded rectangle for the shin and another rounded rectangle for the top part of the foot.

Check out the next page, and we'll continue work on the thigh and arms.

3. Draw the Thigh and Arm

­

­To make the arm on the near side, draw a rounded rectangle for the upper arm and another for the forearm. Make a large, round triangle for the thigh, a round, oblong shape for the shin, and a thin, round rectangular shape for the top of the foot. This leg should be lower than the other leg to show the Hypsilophodon walking.

Check out the next page, and we'll add the claws and face.

4. Add the Claws

­

­Draw long, sharp claw shapes at the ends of the legs for fingers and more at the ends of the feet for toes. Outline the head with a shorter teardrop to show the jawline and forehead. Add a circle for the eye and a teardrop for the nostril. Sketch a curved line behind the nostril to show detail on the snout.

Wasn't this supposed to be a striped dinosaur? We'll take care of that on the next page.

5. Draw the Stripes

­
­

­Draw some pointed shapes down the back to make stripes. Finish the stripes with lines on the tail.

Head over to the next page, and we'll add some detail to our drawing.

6. Add the Final Details

­ 
­ 

­Draw lines to form some detail on the body. Add the lines in the legs and tail to show muscles. Lines in the neck and belly will show skin folds.

The only thing left to do is clean up our drawing. Find out how on the next page. 

7. Erase the Pencil Markings

­
­

Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

