How to Draw Hockey Players in 5 Steps

This hockey player is ready for the big game. Score points by learning how to draw this hockey player. Just follow the simple steps in this article.
­With hockey stick in hand, this hockey player is ready to start the game. Follow our simple directions below and you'll be ready to start drawing this hockey player in no time.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above hockey player. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

We'll get started with the first step on the next page.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Uniform
  3. 3. Draw the Face
  4. 4. Add Detail to the Hair and Clothes
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body Outline

Draw an oval head. Divide it into uneven left and right halves, curving the line at the top of the head. Section the head into uneven upper and lower halves for the positions of the eyes. Place lines for the hairline, eyebrows, nose, and mouth as shown here.

Line up the top and bottom of the ear with the nose and eyebrows. Sketch rectangles for the chest and hips. Connect the chest and hips with a T-shaped figure that is curved and upside-down. Form a long tube with a thick curved end for the hockey stick.

Place two short lines near the curved end of the hockey stick. Shape the arms, hands, and upper legs as odd-shaped tubes, rectangles, and U-shaped figures. Use a slipper-shaped figure and a strangely shaped figure for the hand holding the hockey stick. Place a curved line inside the other hand for the knuckles.

On the next page, we'll start drawing the uniform.­

2. Draw the Uniform

Form the ears with short curved lines. Show the neck and shoulders with some longer curved lines. Use two gently curved lines to connect the chest and hips. Draw a split rectangle for the shorts and some curved lines for the wrinkled sleeves.

On the next page, we'll work on filling in the face.

3. Draw the Face

Sketch the hairline using short curved lines. Use comma-shaped figures for the eyebrows, mostly darkened circles for the eyes, and two short curved lines for the eyelids.

Show the bottom of the nose with a wide V-shaped figure. Draw a banana-shaped figure for the mouth and two short lines for the top of the chin. Add more shape and wrinkles to the sweater and shorts. Form the fingers with some U-shaped figures and curved lines.

On the next page, we'll add some detail to the clothes and hair.

4. Add Detail to the Hair and Clothes

Place several curved lines on the head to show the basic shape of the hair. Use shorter curved lines to form the nose, lower lip, and dimples. Add more wrinkles to the shirt and shorts using curved lines, a jagged line, and thin curved tubes that have pointed ends and are different sizes.

We'll add the final touches on the next page.

5. Add the Final Touches

Add some more wrinkles to the sweater using curved lines. Finish drawing the hair with short curved lines.

Add some ribbing to the collar and waistband. Place additional straight lines near the curved end of the hockey stick to form stripes. Shade the hand on your right, the tops of the legs, and the neck area to the left of the jaw. Darken most of the eyebrows.

Great job! Your drawing is finished. Why not head to the snow for our final drawing? Learn how to draw a skier in the last article.

