How to Draw Hockey Players in 5 Steps

This hockey player is ready for the big game. Score points by learning how to draw this hockey player. Just follow the simple steps in this article.

­With hockey stick in hand, this hockey player is ready to start the game. Follow our simple directions below and you'll be ready to start drawing this hockey player in no time.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above hockey player. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

