How to Draw Grapple Skidders in 11 Steps

Learn to draw grapple skidders and other construction vehicles with our easy instructions.
­A grapple skidder is used by lumberjacks to move big tree trunks around. These unique looking contraptions can lift a tree by its trunk and carry it inches from the ground to wherever the lumberjack wants it to go.­

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above grapple skidder. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. Draw the Tires
  2. Draw the Cab
  3. Draw the Blade
  4. Add the Boom
  5. Draw the Grapple
  6. Draw the Wheel Hubs
  7. Draw the Grill
  8. Add Lights to the Cab
  9. Draw Tire Treads
  10. Draw the Opposite Tires
  11. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Tires

Draw two large circles for the side wheels. Inside each circle draw three ovals. The first oval shares the left side of the outer circle. Draw the two innermost ovals very close together in the middle of each larger oval.

Up next, we'll learn how to draw the cab.

2. Draw the Cab

Draw the shapes that make up the cab and the hood of the machine. Look closely at the grid, and draw what you see.

Up next, we'll draw the blade.

3. Draw the Blade

To make the blade, draw a curved rectangle. Draw lines to square off the left edge of the blade. Connect the blade to the machine by making two straight lines back to the front tire. Draw three rounded triangles; add outlines to create depth.

Next, we'll learn how to draw the boom.

4. Add the Boom

Draw and outline the three pieces that make up the grapple skidder's boom. Be sure to add rounded ends and include the bumps shown. Also draw the platform below the cab.

We'll add the grapple on the next page.

5. Draw the Grapple

­To draw the grapple, make a boomerang shape that points up; outline the shape to create depth. Draw two short lines to connect the boom to this piece.

Draw and outline the pincers that extend from the bottom of this piece. Draw the two hydraulic cylinders that move the boom up and down.

Next, we'll add the wheel hubs.­

6. Draw the Wheel Hubs

Finish the wheels by drawing hubs. Draw circles for the pivot points that lift the boom and blade, and outline each circle to add depth. Draw the hydraulic cylinder connected to the blade.

Next, we'll learn how to draw the grill.

7. Draw the Grill

­To make the grille, draw a rectangle with rounded corners at the front of the hood. Use a ruler to draw eight horizontal lines inside the grille.

Draw a triangle with rounded corners o­n the side of the hood. Add two curved bars that run from the top of the hood to the cab.

Next, we'll add lights to the top of the cab.

8. Add Lights to the Cab

Add four round lights to the top of the cab. Draw the exhaust pipe on top of the hood. Draw mesh in the front and back window areas, using a ruler to draw the lines. Add an L-shape line to show the window on the far side of the cab.

Next, we'll add tread to the tires.

9. Draw Tire Treads

Use a ruler to help you draw tread on the tires. The tread is made up of evenly spaced lines. These lines come together at a rounded end on the outside of the tires.

Next, we'll draw tires for the opposite side.

10. Draw the Opposite Tires

Draw the two wheels on the far side of the grapple skidder, including the tread. Add the line for the axle between the back tires.

We'll finish our drawing on the next page.

11. Add the Final Touches

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your grapple skidder drawing is complete. Now it's time to draw another handy piece of construction equipment -- the backhoe. Wherever there's digging to be done, you're bound to find a backhoe.

Continue to the next article to learn how to draw a backhoe.

See all How to Draw articles.

