How to Draw Grapple Skidders in 11 Steps

­A grapple skidder is used by lumberjacks to move big tree trunks around. These unique looking contraptions can lift a tree by its trunk and carry it inches from the ground to wherever the lumberjack wants it to go.­

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above grapple skidder. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.