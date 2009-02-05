How to Draw Coelophysis in 7 Steps

The Coelophysis dinosaurs long, curved neck and tail make it an intriguing dinosaur. See more dinosaur pictures.
Publications International, Ltd.

­Th­e Coelophysis dinosaur had a thin, question-mark shaped neck and long, slender tail. You'll get great drawing practice learning how to draw this interesting dinosaur.­

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Coelophysis dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Great! Check out the next page and we'll start drawing the body.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Add the Neck and Tail
  3. 3. Add the Arms and Legs
  4. 4. Draw the Upper Arms
  5. 5. Draw the Teeth and Claws
  6. 6. Draw the Muscle Detail
  7. 7. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Head and Body

­

­Draw two overlapping ovals for the rib cage and the lower body of the Coelophysis. Add a thin shape for the head and another for the lower jaw.

Head on over to the next page, and we'll add the neck and tail.

2. Add the Neck and Tail

­Sketch a curved shape like a fat question mark to make the neck. Add two long, curved lines that meet in a point to form the tail.

We'll add the arms and legs on the next page.

3. Add the Arms and Legs

­

­To draw the arm on the front side of the body, start with a heart shape for the shoulder, add a thin egg shape for the upper arm, and then draw a long, upside-down pear shape for­ the forearm. For the back leg, make a rough egg shape for the thigh, a curved shape for the shin, and a long, thin shape for the foot.

We'll continue work on the arms and legs on the next page.

­

4. Draw the Upper Arms

­Draw a rounded boomerang shape for the back upper arm and a shape like a sideways bowling pin for the back forearm. For the back leg, make a sideways pear shape for the shin and a long, rounded rectangle for the lower leg.

We'll make this dinosaur look a little meaner by adding the claws and teeth next. Check it out on the next page.

5. Draw the Teeth and Claws

­

­Make a hook at the end of each arm for a finger and claw. At the side of each finger, draw two more lines that each follow the same shape. These are the back fingers, which are mostly hidden from view. Draw larger claws on the feet. Use the same process you used on the hands to make the other claws on the feet. Draw one circle inside another to make the eye. Draw a teardrop for the nostril and triangles for the teeth. Finish with another triangle for the tongue and more lines at the back of the mouth for jaw detail.

We'll add some muscle tone on the next page.

6. Draw the Muscle Detail

Sketch lines to form some detail. Add lines in the legs, t­ail, neck, and arms to show muscles. Draw claws on the ends of the feet. Add lines in the chest and face to show bone detail.

We're almost done! Check out the next page, and let's finish our drawing.

7. Add the Final Touches

­

Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the Coelophysis is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

