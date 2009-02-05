How to Draw Coelophysis in 7 Steps

" " The Coelophysis dinosaurs long, curved neck and tail make it an intriguing dinosaur. See more dinosaur pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

­Th­e Coelophysis dinosaur had a thin, question-mark shaped neck and long, slender tail. You'll get great drawing practice learning how to draw this interesting dinosaur.­

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Coelophysis dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Great! Check out the next page and we'll start drawing the body.