How to Draw a Woman in a Cocktail Dress in 5 Steps

" " ­

Draw an oval with a pointed lower left side for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the head. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line from the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line from the lower right side of the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Draw a curved line between the rectangles for the waist.

Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders and kneecap. Draw two odd-shaped rectangles for the hands. Use wedge shapes for the feet.

We'll work on the dress in the next step.