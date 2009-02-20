How to Draw a Bride in 5 Steps

" " ­

­They say a woman is never lovelier than on her wedding day, and this classic bride is no exception. Once you learn how to draw this bride, you'll almost hear the wedding bells!

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the bride above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your ­computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

On the next page, we'll draw the outline.