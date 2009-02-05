How to Draw Bactrosaurus in 7 Steps

With its spiny, ridged back, Bactrosaurus is a scary looking dinosaur.
With its spiky ridges, muscular body, and strong tail, the Bactrosaurus must have been a terrifying sight. But don't be afraid to draw this dinosaur -- it's simple if you follow the steps below.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Bactrosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page to learn how to draw the body.

1. Draw the Body

Draw an oval with one flat end for the body. Add an overlapping peanut shape for the head.

It doesn't look like much at this point, but we'll take care of that in the next step. Check it out on the next page.

2. Add the Neck and Tail

­Draw a long, pointed shape for the tail. The Bactrosaurus will be looking backward, so sketch a curved shape coming off the back of the head to show one side of the neck turning back toward the body. Add another shape coming from the body to connect to the other side of the neck.

Check out the next page to find out how to draw the legs.

3. Draw the Front and Hind Legs

­Draw the legs on the far side of the body by making overlapping shapes. The front leg should have a fat crescent shape for the upper leg, a long oval for the lower leg, and a shape for the foot. For the back leg, draw a small potato shape for the thigh and a peanut shape for the shin. In front of where these two shapes overlap, add a small, rounded triangle for the knee. Then make a shape for the foot.

On the next page, we'll learn how to draw the opposite legs.

4. Add the Opposite Legs

­The legs on the near side of the body are drawn with overlapping forms. Look closely at how the joints bend at the knee and ankle. For the front leg, draw an almost-round oval for the shoulder, then two skinny peanut shapes for the upper and lower leg. Make a paw at the end with three fingers. To make the back leg, draw an egg shape for the thigh and a sideways oval for the knee. Add a longer peanut shape for the shin and a shape at the end for the paw.

Click over to the following page for the next step.

5. Draw the Claws and Eyes

­Draw curves along the top of the head, neck, and spine. Add a teardrop for the nostril and one circle inside of another for the eye. Put a flap of skin on the bottom of the neck to make the throat. Draw claws on each of the feet.

On the next page, we'll learn how to add the muscle tone.

6. Add the Muscle Tone

Sketch some lines to form detail. Lines on the leg and tail will show muscles. Lines you add on the neck and belly will show folds in the skin.

Find out how to add the final touches on the next page.

7. Add the Final Touches

­Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase all the extra pencil lines, and then the Bactrosaurus is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

