How to Draw Bactrosaurus in 7 Steps

With its spiky ridges, muscular body, and strong tail, the Bactrosaurus must have been a terrifying sight. But don't be afraid to draw this dinosaur -- it's simple if you follow the steps below.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Bactrosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page to learn how to draw the body.