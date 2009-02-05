How to Draw an Octopus in 4 Steps

" " Marine Life Image Gallery Learn how to draw an octopus using just a few basic shapes. These simple, step-by-step directions and helpful illustrations make it easy. See more pictures of marine life. Publications International, Ltd.

An o­ctopus cr­awls through the water using its eight arms. Picture this one scurrying near the ocean bottom, searching for a snack.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above octopus. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.