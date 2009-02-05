How to Draw an Icy Water Pump in 5 Steps

Draw an icy water pump and capture the icicles that adorn this winter landscape. Learn how to draw this Icy Water Pump landscape in just five steps.
Publications International, Ltd.

­A country water pump has iced over in the winter chill in this landscape. In this article, we'll show you how to draw it in just five steps.

Pay close attention to perspective when working on this drawing. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? As with many landscapes, your first step is to sketch the horizon. Check out the next page for details.

Contents
  1. 1. Start With the Horizon
  2. 2. Add the Snow
  3. 3. Add Geometric Objects
  4. 4. Add Background and Foreground Details
  5. 5. Finish With Shading

1. Start With the Horizon

­
­

­

­Sketch a horizon line as the starting point. On the right side of the line, use a five-sided figure for the front wall of a house. Extend parallel lines backward from three points of the figure to form the side and roof. Attach a smaller boxlike shape to the side. In the foreground, outline a narrow postlike shape, using parallel lines. This forms the beginning of the water pump. Make the top of a wooden barrel with a large oval. Hang straight lines down from the ends of the oval.

2. Add the Snow

­

­For a mound of snow, extend a wavy line along the foreground below the pump and barrel. Change the horizon in the background from a straight line to one that is slightly curved. Sketch a small circle over a rounded rectangle for the top of the pump. Form a faucet with a long rectangle with a twist at one end. Use tiny rectangles to form the door and chimney on the house. ­

3. Add Geometric Objects

Make footprints in the snow with some oblong shapes to the left of the pump. Give thickness to the barrel by drawing a second oval just inside the first one. Draw a curved double line for a band around the barrel. Use a curved line for snow inside the container. Form the pump handle with gently curving lines and a rounded end. Use jagged lines to form a clump of ice.

­ Add an icicle with a long pointed shape on the tip of the faucet, more jagged than on the handle. In the background, make a long wavy line to give the appearance of a mountain range. Sketch the trunks of two trees with jagged tops near the house. Add a curved line to the roof to give the appearance of snow. Place two windows on the house by drawing tiny squares. Add a combination of ovals and triangles to form the rough shape of a bird on the pump handle.

4. Add Background and Foreground Details

­
­

­Carefully add a great many closely spaced parallel lines to look like slats on the barrel. Draw some tall, spindly grass with pointed shafts that overlap one another. Fill in the space between the barrel and the house with some short lines, tiny ovals, and other odd shapes. Complete the branches at the tops of the two trees with a mixture of straight and jagged lines. Sketch long and thin winter clouds, with both gently and sharply curving lines, to fill the sky.

5. Finish With Shading

­

Finish the landscape with careful shading. The darkest shading blackens the bird and the space between the horizon line and the mountain tops. Add a cross to each of the windows for window panes. Draw a dot on the door for the doorknob. Use diagonal lines for lighter shading on the tree trunks, the side of the house, inside the water barrel, and on the pump itself.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

