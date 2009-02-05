How to Draw an Icy Water Pump in 5 Steps

" " Draw an icy water pump and capture the icicles that adorn this winter landscape. Learn how to draw this Icy Water Pump landscape in just five steps. Publications International, Ltd.

­A country water pump has iced over in the winter chill in this landscape. In this article, we'll show you how to draw it in just five steps.

Pay close attention to perspective when working on this drawing. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­ On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? As with many landscapes, your first step is to sketch the horizon. Check out the next page for details.