How to Draw Arrhinoceratops in 6 Steps

Arrhinoceratopss horns and head crest make it unique -- and a lot of fun to draw.

­Among all dinosaurs, Arrhinoceratops is truly unique. You'll have a great time learning how to draw its impressive horns and distinctive head crest.

­ In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Arrhinoceratops dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

