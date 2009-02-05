How to Draw Arrhinoceratops in 6 Steps

Dinosaur Image Gallery­ Arrhinoceratopss horns and head crest make it unique -- and a lot of fun to draw. See more dinosaur pictures.
Dinosaur Image Gallery­ Arrhinoceratopss horns and head crest make it unique -- and a lot of fun to draw. See more dinosaur pictures.
­Publications International, Ltd.

­Among all dinosaurs, Arrhinoceratops is truly unique. You'll have a great time learning how to draw its impressive horns and distinctive head crest.

­ In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Arrhinoceratops dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page to learn how to draw the body.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Add the Neck, Tail and Legs
  3. 3. Draw the Horns and Legs
  4. 4. Add Crest Details and Toes
  5. 5. Add Muscle and Skin Detail
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Head and Body

­
­

­Start by drawing a large potato shape for the body. Make two overlapping rounded rectangles for the two sides of the head crest. Draw a shape for the rest of the head.

Check out the next page to learn how to draw the neck, tail and legs.

Advertisement

2. Add the Neck, Tail and Legs

Connect the head and body with a neck shape. Draw a long, curved funnel shape for the tail. It should come to a point at the end. Add two curved rectangles for the upper legs on the far side of the body. Overlap the upper legs with shapes for the feet.

On the next page we'll finish the legs, and add the horns.

Advertisement

3. Draw the Horns and Legs

­

­Draw the legs on the near side of the body by drawing three overlapping shapes. The front leg should be made up of an oval for the shoulder, a longer oval for the upper leg, and a rounded rectangular shape for the lower leg. For the back leg, sketch a large oval for the thigh, a smaller sideways oval for the knee, and a rounded rectangle for the shin. At the end of each leg, add a foot. Make five horns on the head, two long and pointed ones on the forehead, two smaller ones on the face, and a final small one just above the nose.

On the next page we'll add details to the crest and toes.­

Advertisement

­

4. Add Crest Details and Toes

­

­Draw four rounded squares on the head crest, and fill each one with a squiggle shape. Add toenails on all four feet. Sketch the eye and nostril, and add a beak at the tip of the snout. Draw a line out from the bottom edge of the beak to finish the mouth.

We'll add some muscle tone in the next step on the following page.

Advertisement

5. Add Muscle and Skin Detail

­

­Add detail lines to show the muscles and skin folds on the Arrhinoceratops's body.

Click over to the next page to find out how to finish the drawing.

Advertisement

6. Add the Final Touches

­

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Advertisement

­ The Oviraptor dinosaur has huge claws and a sharp beak. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in seven simple steps.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...